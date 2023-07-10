LOOMIS — On Friday, July 7, the number two seeded Overton Junior Bandits started the first round of the Class C Area 6 Junior American Legion baseball tournament against the number five seeded Cambridge/Arapahoe Gladiators in Loomis.

Overton’s Creighton Elfgren was the starting pitcher against the Gladiators and he made short work as they went three up and three down.

The Bandits went to work at bat and got several hits, but only scored two runs.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Bandits scored two more runs to set the score at four to two.

In the seventh inning, Overton had a huge play after a Gladiator hit one to the fence and Bandit Grayden Anderson relayed it into second baseman Jace Jeffries. Jeffries then fired it to Tripp Davenport at catcher for the tag to get the Gladiator runner out at home.

Overton won six to three and advanced on to the next round against the Hi-Line Bulls.

The number four seeded Hi-Line Bulls defeated number three seeded Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus seven to four.

In round two of the tournament, Overton and Hi-Line faced off in Loomis on Saturday, July 8.

Bandit Jackson Graham had a great day in the outfield after catching some amazing pop flies. Those catches got the Bandits fired up.

Late in the sixth inning, Bandit Quin Oberg hit a double which allowed Overton two bring in two scores.

The two RBIs by Oberg ended the game with a run rule.

Overton won 14 to five.

Hi-Line went on to play against Ravenna on Sunday, July 9 in Loomis.

The Bulls lost three to eight to end their junior season.

Overton played Monday, July 10 against Ravenna in Loomis.

There were no stats available for any games in the junior area tournament.