Overton, Lexington fire departments fight house fire in Overton

OVERTON — Both the Overton and Lexington fire departments fought a house fire in Overton during the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 25.

At 12:09 p.m. a report was made to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department that there was smoke coming out of the house at 712 9th St. A firefighter made contact with the owner, who said they had turned on their stove for the first time this season. The call was then canceled.

However, a fire did end up starting and at 1:12 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged to provide interior firefighters for mutual aid for the house fire.

When Lexington firefighters arrived on scene, the fire appeared to be still burning under the roof, with gray smoke filtering out of the structure.

Firefighters got on the roof to get water to the areas that were still burning. No one appeared to be injured; Overton’s ambulance was still on scene during the fire.

The departments were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills Energy and Dawson Public Power District.