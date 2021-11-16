Overton High School honors their local veterans with Veterans Day program

Tim White, Staff Reports Lexington Clipper-Herald
OVERTON — Overton High School honored their local veterans with a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11.
There were 14 veterans who attended; they served between the Korean War and Gulf Wars. The program was coordinated by Overton High School teacher Aaron McCoy.
The welcome to the program was offered by Abigail Lawton.
The Overton High School band performed the National Anthem and “Marches of the Armed Services,” an arrangement by Michael Sweeney. The choir sang “Bring Them Home,” an arrangement by Mark Brymer.
Taps was performed by Aven Zimmerman and Addison Luther provided the closing remarks.
