Overton, Hi-Line, S-E-M wrestlers take part in Amherst Invite
Overton, Hi-Line, S-E-M wrestlers take part in Amherst Invite

AMHERST — Overton Eagles, Hi-Line Bulls and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustang wrestlers took part in the Amherst Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Broncos scored 191 points with Plainview second with 122.5 points, S-E-M and Hi-Line tied for seventh with 78 points and Overton placed 13th with 50 points.

113

3rd Place - Clark Padrnos of S-E-M

3rd Place Match

Clark Padrnos (S-E-M) 14-5, So. over Morgan Bunner (Clarkson/Leigh) 8-8, So. (Fall 1:50)

126

4th Place - Wryston Brell of Hi-Line

3rd Place Match

Ian Hughes (Amherst) 10-3, Jr. over Wryston Brell (Hi-Line) 17-8, So.

138

2nd Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton

1st Place Match

Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 21-4, Jr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 11-2, Sr. (Dec 9-7)

152

2nd Place - Maddox Jones of S-E-M

1st Place Match

Tyler Ellis (Southwest) 19-6, Jr. over Maddox Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-7, Fr. (Dec 10-5)

170

3rd Place - Jadeyn Kohl of Hi-Line

3rd Place Match

Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 15-7, Sr. over Tycen Breckner (Doniphan Trumbull) 14-8, Fr. (NC)

220

4th Place - Drew Knoerzer of Hi-Line

3rd Place Match

Gavin Barela (Ansley Litchfield) 18-7, Sr. over Drew Knoerzer (Hi-Line) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:12)

285

3rd Place - Syrus Snow of Hi-Line

4th Place - Brendon Hall of S-E-M

3rd Place Match

Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 13-2, Sr. over Brendon Hall (S-E-M) 10-7, Sr. (Fall 1:48)

