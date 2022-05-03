Overton Golf Invite

OVERTON — Overton held their Golf Invite on Thursday, April 28.
10 team took part including Overton, Hi-Line and Cozad.
- 1st, Braden Fleischman/Alex Banzhaf, Overton, 70.
- 2nd, Kaden Lux/Connor Shively, Overton, 73.
- 3rd, Austin Adelung/Scout Simmons, Amherst, 73.
- 4th, Kobe Martenson/Carson Unick, Pleasanton, 78.
- 5th, Colin Cooksley/Aaron Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 79.
- 6th, Ryan Kermmoade/Ryan Brugh, Alma, 81.
- 7th,Chase Korth, Amherst, 81. 8th, Tayje Hadwiger/Josh Klingelhoefer, Amherst, 81.