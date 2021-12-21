Overton Girls take tough loss against Pleasanton Bulldogs, Boys game comes down to the wire

Ryan had nine rebounds, two on offense and seven on defense. Wood and Scheele both had seven rebounds, Wood had four on offense and three on defense, Scheele’s all came on defense.

On defense, Scheele led with four deflections, Ella Luther and Ashlyn Florell (41) both had two.

With the loss, the Lady Eagles now have a 5-2 record, their next game after the holidays will be Friday, Jan. 7 against Amherst Lady Broncos. The Broncos are 4-2 after a recent win over the Axtell Wildcats.

Game comes down to the wire between the Eagles and Bulldogs

The Overton boy’s match against the Bulldogs was decided in the last minute and a half of the game.

The Eagles got off running with a quick score from Wyatt Ryan (23) followed by Caleb Svarvari (1). The first quarter saw the Eagles put up 19 points to the Bulldogs 10.

The second quarter was close, with 10 points by Overton and nine by the Bulldogs, the score at the half was 29-19.

Despite the 10 point lead, the Bulldogs were able to claw back some ground, scoring 18 points to Overton’s 11 points, making it a 40-37 game.