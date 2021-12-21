Overton Girls take tough loss against Pleasanton Bulldogs, Boys game comes down to the wire

PLEASANTON — The Overton Eagles girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Pleasanton on Friday, Dec. 17 for their last game before the holiday break. The girls struggled against the Bulldogs, while the boy’s game was a nail biter at the end.
Lady Eagles have scoring troubles against Pleasanton
“I tried to put it in but it just would not go,” Lady Eagle Maeli Meier said after the game. Overton faced scoring troubles against the Lady Bulldogs throughout the game.
In the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs led with 11 points, while the Lady Eagles managed to score six points. In the second quarter, Pleasanton only scored eight points while Overton put up nine. The score at halftime was 19-15.
In the third quarter, Overton managed to score double digits for the only time, putting up 10 points, while Pleasanton scored 15 of their own. The last quarter was low scoring, with Pleasanton putting up six and Overton only four points.
The final score was 40-29.
Natalie Wood (33) led the Lady Eagles on offense with 12 points, Kenzie Scheele (25) had six points and Addison Luther (23) had four points. Ella Luther (5) had the lone three pointer for Overton.
JoeLee Ryan (31) was perfect on her two free throws.
Ryan had nine rebounds, two on offense and seven on defense. Wood and Scheele both had seven rebounds, Wood had four on offense and three on defense, Scheele’s all came on defense.
On defense, Scheele led with four deflections, Ella Luther and Ashlyn Florell (41) both had two.
With the loss, the Lady Eagles now have a 5-2 record, their next game after the holidays will be Friday, Jan. 7 against Amherst Lady Broncos. The Broncos are 4-2 after a recent win over the Axtell Wildcats.
Game comes down to the wire between the Eagles and Bulldogs
The Overton boy’s match against the Bulldogs was decided in the last minute and a half of the game.
The Eagles got off running with a quick score from Wyatt Ryan (23) followed by Caleb Svarvari (1). The first quarter saw the Eagles put up 19 points to the Bulldogs 10.
The second quarter was close, with 10 points by Overton and nine by the Bulldogs, the score at the half was 29-19.
Despite the 10 point lead, the Bulldogs were able to claw back some ground, scoring 18 points to Overton’s 11 points, making it a 40-37 game.
In the last quarter, the Bulldogs were able to even the score with the Eagles, until the last minute and a half when Sarvari stole the ball out from under a Bulldog’s net and raced it all the way down the court on his own for an easy layup. That got the Overton bench and fans fired up.
It was Overton’s game after that and Kaeden Wallace (3) put on the final touches with back to back free throws. The Eagles put up 18 points in the fourth quarter to the Bulldogs 16.
The final score was 58-53.
Will Kulhanek (31) led the Eagles offense with 14 points, Braden Fleischman (25) and Ryan had 12 points each and Wallace had 10 points.
Wallace had two three pointers while Svarvari, Noah Lees (21) and Kulhanek all had one each.
Fleischman was perfect on his eight free throws, Kulhanek went 3-4, Alex Banzhaf (5) went 2-3 and Wallace went 2-6.
Fleischman led for rebounds with 13, seven on offense, six on defense, Ryan had five, one on offense and four on defense, Lees and Kulhanek both had three, all on defense.
On defense, Ryan had four blocks and one deflection, Svarvari and Banzhaf both had two deflections.
With the win, the Eagles find themselves at an even 3-3 on the season. Their next match will take place on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 against the Amherst Broncos, who are undefeated at 6-0. Their last game saw a dominate 70-46 win over the Central City Bison.