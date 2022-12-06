Overton girls earn second win, boys fall to Wolves

LOOMIS — In the second game on the season the Overton Eagles girls basketball team earned their second win of the season, while the boys fell during their first away game on Friday, Dec. 2.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Eagles were able to find their footing early against the Lady Wolves and were able to lead throughout the game. During the first quarter Overton scored 16 points, with Loomis putting up eight points.

The Wolves defense were able to stand up more in the second quarter holding Overton to nine points, but the Lady Eagles returned the favor, only allowing two points. The score was 25-10 at halftime.

Coming out in the third quarter, Overton found their offensive rhythm and put up 15 more points, holding the Lady Wolves to nine points. The Lady Eagles scored 13 more in the final quarter, with Loomis putting up 10.

The final score was 53-29.

Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan led the Eagles offense with 13 and 12 points scored respectively. Ashlyn Florell and Ella Luther both scored seven points each.

Overton hit 55 percent of their free throws, 11 out of 20 while Loomis 38 percent, three out of eight attempts.

The Lady Eagles dominated the court when it game to rebounds, they had 41 total to Loomis’ 24.

With the win the Lady Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season. Their next match will be Friday, Dec. 9 against the Axtell Wildcats who are 1-1 after beating the Bertrand Vikings 30-20.

Boys Basketball

The Overton boys faced their first loss of the season against the Wolves, who came out and hit a three pointer to start the game, stole the ball and hit another three.

Overton was able to find the basket themselves with Kaden Lux and Braden Fleischman fighting for points, but the Wolves’ offense was humming right along with more baskets and three pointers.

The Wolves took home the win 67-43.

With the loss the Overton boys are now 1-1 on the season. The boys will also travel to face the Axtell Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 9. Axtell is also 1-1 currently, with a recent 55-48 loss to the Bertrand Vikings at home.