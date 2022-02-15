Overton girls earn home win over S-E-M, Mustang boys win on the road

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles hosted the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs on Friday, Feb. 11 for the last regular game of the season.

Overton pays back S-E-M for FKC loss

The Overton Eagles girls faced off against the S-E-M Mustangs, a team they had lost to in the Fort Kearny Conference event, S-E-M would go on to capture second place.

The game started off with the Eagles getting the slight edge, scoring 14 points with the Mustangs following with 11 points.

Overton was aided at the start by JoLee Ryan, who hit four three pointers in just four minutes. When asked later about the feat, Ryan seemed just as surprised saying, “I don’t know where those came from.” Ryan would finish the night with four three pointers.

Overton turned up the heat in the second quarter, scoring 16 points, holding S-E-M to nine points. The score at the half was 30-20.

The third quarter saw the defenses for both teams yield little ground, S-E-M scored nine points, Overton scored seven. In the last quarter of play, Overton was able to gain the advantage, scoring 13 points and holding the Mustangs to three points. The final score was 50-32.