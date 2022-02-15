Overton girls earn home win over S-E-M, Mustang boys win on the road

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles hosted the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs on Friday, Feb. 11 for the last regular game of the season.
Overton pays back S-E-M for FKC loss
The Overton Eagles girls faced off against the S-E-M Mustangs, a team they had lost to in the Fort Kearny Conference event, S-E-M would go on to capture second place.
The game started off with the Eagles getting the slight edge, scoring 14 points with the Mustangs following with 11 points.
Overton was aided at the start by JoLee Ryan, who hit four three pointers in just four minutes. When asked later about the feat, Ryan seemed just as surprised saying, “I don’t know where those came from.” Ryan would finish the night with four three pointers.
Overton turned up the heat in the second quarter, scoring 16 points, holding S-E-M to nine points. The score at the half was 30-20.
The third quarter saw the defenses for both teams yield little ground, S-E-M scored nine points, Overton scored seven. In the last quarter of play, Overton was able to gain the advantage, scoring 13 points and holding the Mustangs to three points. The final score was 50-32.
Ryan’s three pointers helped her to lead her team in scoring with 16 points, Kenzie Scheele followed with 12 points, Addison Luther had seven points and Ashlyn Florell had six points.
For S-E-M, Faith Hernandez’s three successful three pointers put her at the top of her team with 11 points, Mikah O’Neill had 10 points, Cayleigh Jackson scored six and Adi McFarland had five points.
The Eagles were perfect from the free throw line, hitting 4-4, while S-E-M was 5-11, a 45 percent hit rate.
S-E-M led in rebounds with 29 total, 13 offensive and 16 defensive, while Overton had 24, nine offensive and 15 defensive.
With the win, Overton improves to 15-8, while S-E-M is now 15-7. Both teams will travel to North Platte and face each other once again in sub-districts on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Eagles downed by Mustangs
S-E-M won a back and forth game against Overton on Friday.
The Mustangs would get off on a good scoring streak with 15 points in the first quarter, Overton scored six. S-E-M kept up the pressure with 10 more points, but Overton followed with eight of their own. The score at halftime was 25-14.
In the third, S-E-M had their highest scoring quarter with 16 points, while Overton had their lowest with just four points. Overton rallied in the fourth quarter with 15 points, S-E-M had seven and would go on to win 48-33.
The Eagles were led by Braden Fleischman who scored 10 points, Wyatt Ryan had the lone three pointer for his team and nine total points, Caleb Svarvari had eight points and Alex Banzhaf had four.
Overton had 51 shot attempts with 15 finding the basket, a 29 percent hit rate. Out of 16 three point attempts, only Ryan was able to find the basket once.
As for free throws, the Eagles were 2-6, a 33 percent hit rate.
Overton had 31 rebounds, 15 offensive and 16 defensive.
The Eagles are now 9-12 after the loss and will prepare to face off against the Gibbon Buffaloes at home, Gibbon is 11-10 after a recent 62-37 win against Ravenna.
S-E-M improves to 13-7, they will next host South Loup, who are 10-10 after a 74-70 win over the Hi-Line Bulls.