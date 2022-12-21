Overton freshman creates blankets for CASA children this Christmas

OVERTON — Overton freshman Jaelynn Roberts wanted to do something for children in the foster care system this Christmas, so she made something, 46 of them in fact, that each could call their own; a fleece blanket.

Roberts undertook the blanket making as part of her Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) project through Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

In STAR projects, students are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. There are 30 different events students can compete in at the regional/district, state and national levels.

Roberts said she has been a part of FCCLA since the seventh grade, in 2021 she placed fourth in National Programs in Action earning a level 1 and a gold medal.

Coming back from a national’s event in Denver, Roberts began thinking up different ideas with her FCCLA supervisor and Overton Family and Consumer Science teacher Angie Ehlers.

Roberts said her mother contacted Dawson/Gosper County CASA Director Linda Shaw and got the idea to make blankets for the children in the CASA program.

During the first part of the project, Roberts said she worked with Homeless, Orphans, Mothers, Elderly, Sick (HOMES) a non-profit in Lexington that assists people with small home repairs and needed personal items.

In the past, HOMES partnered with CASA to provide duffle bags stuffed with necessary items to assist with the transfer of children into foster care.

Roberts originally created 26 blankets, but HOMES provided extra material so she ended up with 46 fleece blankets in total. For a couple of the blankets, she had help from her FCCLA chapter and her textiles class.

When she first started, Roberts said the process to create one blanket would take around an hour, but eventually, as she made more, she said she could make one in 30 minutes.

Roberts said she chose the fabric based on the children’s age and gender for the first 20 or so blankets, with the remainder she chose more neutral fleece designs.

When asked about her idea to create blankets, Roberts said that children in foster care often have to move from place to place and may not have many items to call their own. She said a blanket is something each child can take with them wherever they go.

Dawson/Gosper County CASA Director Linda Shaw said that it was, “great that this young lady would have the passion to do this for other children.” She said Roberts’ idea was fabulous as it will give the children under CASA care something to call their own this holiday season. Shaw said since July 2022, CASA has taken in 37 children, closed cases for 10 children and currently serve 93 children.

Roberts delivered all 46 blankets to the CASA office on Tuesday, Dec. 20. When asked about how she felt with her project complete, Roberts said she felt good, as she had made all the blankets in a three month period, starting in October.

Roberts said it was good to give back to people, especially this time of year.