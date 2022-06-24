Overton falls to Pleasanton in Twin Valley softball tournament

PLEASANTON — Overton lost to Pleasanton in the Twin Valley Softball tournament on Monday, June 20.

Both teams were vying to continue on in the tournament, but the game did not get off to a great start for Overton as the first inning ended with Pleasanton up 4-0.

Overton’s best rally occurred in the fifth inning, when they were within one point away, 4-3. However, Pleasanton was able to put up three more scores and the game ended in the seventh inning, 7-3.

The Overton team finished the year with an overall record of 3-2.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller faced off against Haven’s Chapel earlier in the evening but lost.