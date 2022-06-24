 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Overton falls to Pleasanton in Twin Valley softball tournament

  • 0

PLEASANTON — Overton lost to Pleasanton in the Twin Valley Softball tournament on Monday, June 20.

Both teams were vying to continue on in the tournament, but the game did not get off to a great start for Overton as the first inning ended with Pleasanton up 4-0.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

161A1005.jpg

Overton’s best rally occurred in the fifth inning, when they were within one point away, 4-3. However, Pleasanton was able to put up three more scores and the game ended in the seventh inning, 7-3.

The Overton team finished the year with an overall record of 3-2.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller faced off against Haven’s Chapel earlier in the evening but lost.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law