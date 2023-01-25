Overton Eagles win dual against South Loup

OVERTON — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Overton Eagles hosted a dual against the South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) Wildcats.

The Eagles won the dual 48-30.

At 106, South Loup’s Josiah Coleman won by forfeit.

Wildcat Zane Ellison won by forfeit in the 113 pound weight class.

In the 120 weight class, Austin Kennicutt pinned Paxton Bierman in 35 seconds for the Eagle win.

Overton’s Wyatt Kyle lost to Bo Brennan in the 126 pound weight class.

At 138, Wildcat CJ Quandt won by a pin over Eagle Ty Kennicutt.

In the 145 weight class, Eagle Parker Walahoski won by pin in the second period over Dylan Handley.

Eagle Gage Clifton won by forfeit in the 152 weight class.

At 160, Overton’s Tripp Davenport won by forfeit.

Overton’s Hayden Muirhead pinned Jamie Tickle in the second period during the 170 match.

In the 182 weight class, Dylan Pooschke won by forfeit.

Eagle Joshua Henry won in the second period with a pin over Kyle Bloomer in the 195 weight class.

At 220, South Loup’s Dawson Doggett pinned Eagle Jose Gonzalez-Rodriguez in the first period.

Overton’s Gage White won the 285 weight class by forfeit.

The Eagles travel to Greeley on Friday, Jan. 27 to compete in the Central Valley Invite at 11 a.m.