Overton Eagles volleyball holds triangular against S-E-M and Axtell

OVERTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the lady Eagles held games against the S-E-M Mustangs and the Axtell Wildcats. This promised to be some exciting games as their records showed Axtell four and zero, S-E-M three and zero and Overton five and one.

The fans were thrilled throughout the games as there were some tremendous plays from all teams. The skill and agility of all players were inspiring.

The first game saw Overton against S-E-M. The lady Mustangs Mikah O’Neill and Taryn Arbuthnot proved to be a match for the lady Eagles but Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan from Overton stood up to the pressure. Wood had 11 kills and JoLee Ryan had nine.

JoLee Ryan had one block and 13 digs. Wood served up three aces and Ashlynn Florell had two. Florell also had 25 assists in the win. Adysen McCarter put down five kills, one ace serve and 10 digs.

The lady Mustangs O’Neill had eight kills on 13 attempts, four solo blocks and six digs. Arbuthnot slammed down five kills on 21 attempts, five solo blocks and had eight digs.

S-E-M freshman Jaycelyn Hoos had two ace serves and Katelynn Reiter had one.

Overton won the match in two sets with the scores being 25 to 14 and 27 to 25.

S-E-M VS. AXTELL

This match was an exciting one as the scores were close and put the game into three sets.

The lady Mustangs took a loss in the first set 22 to 25. They rallied back in the second set taking the match 25 to 21.

With high hopes to continue the momentum in the third set, the Mustangs were struck with a tragic injury to star player, Mikah O’Neill as she came off a block and rolled her ankle.

S-E-M couldn’t hold off the Wildcats with O’Neill out and lost the third set 16 to 25.

Before O’Neill’s injury she had six kills on 20 attempts, four solo blocks, three block assists and four digs.

The Mustangs freshman Arbuthnot spiked down nine kills on 24 attempts, one ace, one block, three block assists and 10 digs during the match.

S-E-M had a great night behind the serving line with a total of six aces. Jenna Claflin had three and Katelynn Reiter had two.

EAGLES VS. AXTELL

The last game of the night had the lady Eagles against the lady Wildcats.

Axtell took off leading Overton but soon the lead was taken back by the Eagles. The set went back and forth until the end when Overton got the win.

Overton won both sets 25 to 21 and 25 to 20, giving much credit to Wood and JoLee Ryan for their huge roles in the matches.

Wood put down 15 kills on 22 attempts and had three digs in the win against Axtell. JoLee Ryan had nine kills on 21 attempts, one ace serve and five digs.

The lady Eagles Florell had one kill, two aces, 25 assists and seven digs. Freshman Daisy Ryan knocked down four kills on 11 attempts, served up three aces and had six digs.

Overton traveled to Cambridge for a dual on Thursday, Sept. 8.

S-E-M traveled to Elm Creek for an invite on Saturday, Sept. 10.