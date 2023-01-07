Overton Eagles traveled to Ravenna for the annual Holiday Tournament

RAVENNA — On Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30, the Overton Eagles hit the road to Ravenna for the annual Holiday Tournament.

The lady Eagles faced the Franklin Flyers in the first round. Overton came into the match up with a six and one record and the Flyers hadn’t won a game yet.

It was all the lady Eagles in the first quarter as they took a 22 to zero lead over the Flyers.

In the second quarter, the Flyers finally got two points on the board as the lady Eagles put up 16.

Overton hit 16 more points in the second half to topple over the Flyers by 44 points.

The final score in the lady Eagle win was 54-10.

Eagle JoLee Ryan put up 20 points, Natalie Wood had 13, Ashlyn Florell had four, Chloe Svarvari had four, Ella Luther had three and Adysen McCarter had four.

Day two for the lady Eagles started as they took on the very good Ravenna lady Bluejays.

Right from the tip-off, the lady Jays had the game but the lady Eagles weren’t going to let them have it quietly.

The game quickly turned into a physical match-up with lots of pushing, grabbing and fouls called.

It took everything the lady Eagles had to keep up with the lady Jays. The wind was taken out from underneath the lady Eagles wings after the Jays hit two three-pointers at the end of the third.

The final score was 43-35, Ravenna.

JoLee Ryan and Wood each had 10 points, Gracyn Luther had five, Florell had three and Ella Luther had three.

EAGLE BOYS

The Eagles had a tough game against the Franklin Flyers on Thursday, Dec. 29 during the first round of the Ravenna tournament.

Eagle Will Kulhanek was shredding the net and Connor Shively was sinking threes.

Franklin tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter but the Eagles were able to edge the win 67-64.

Kulhanek laid up 18 points, Blake Ecklund had 10, Shively had eight, Braden Fleishman had six, Alex Banzhaf had seven, Dawsen McCarter had six, Eli Luther had five and Noah Lees had five.

For night two, the Eagles took on the Sandhills/Thedford Knights.

It was plain from the start that they Knights were a good team.

Kulhanek, Lees and the Fleischman brothers did what they could but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Knights.

Overton lost 32-61.

Luther had six, Kulhanek had eight, Brody Fleischman had six, Braden Fleischman had six, Lees had four and Jace Jeffries had two.

The Eagles played at home against Amherst on Friday, Jan. 6. Their next game is Saturday, Jan. 7 at home versus Maxwell.