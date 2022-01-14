Overton Eagles teams both fall in road game against Amherst Broncos

Wood also led her team with rebounds, 11 in total, five offensive and six defensive, Ryan had six, all on defense, Meier had three, two offensive and one defensive, Ella Luther (5) and Ashlyn Florell (41) each had two, all on defense.

As a team, the Eagles had 25 rebounds, seven offensive and 18 defensive. The team had seven steals and 23 turnovers.

With Friday’s loss and Saturdays 43-32 win over Maxwell, Overton’s record stands at 7-4. Their next match will be on Saturday, Jan. 15, an away game against the Bertrand Vikings. The Vikings are 1-10 on the season after a recent 53-29 loss against South Loup.

Amherst quick scoring in first quarter secures win over Eagles

The Broncos were able to outscore the Eagles by 14 points in the first quarter and they would never relinquish the lead during the rest of the game.

It was the first quarter that helped put Amherst on top; they scored 22 points while holding Overton to only eight points. The Eagles fought back in the second quarter and scored the same amount as their opponent, 13 points.

The score was 35-21 at halftime.