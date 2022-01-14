Overton Eagles teams both fall in road game against Amherst Broncos

AMHERST — The Overton Eagles girls and boys basketball teams fell to the Amherst Broncos during an away game on Friday, Jan. 7.
Amherst outpaces Overton girls in last half of play
The Overton girls kept the game close in the first quarter of play, but Amherst’s offense came out strong in the third and their defense broke through in the fourth quarter.
The first quarter was close, with the Broncos scoring 18 and Overton, 12 points. The second quarter was even between both teams, with 14 points scored by each.
The score was 32-26 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Amherst’s offense came out strong, scoring 20 points, while Overton put up 10. The fourth quarter saw much more defense, Amherst only scoring seven but holding Overton to three points.
The final score was 59-39.
The Eagles were led on offense by Natalie Wood (33) who had 23 points, making 75 percent of her shots. Maeli Meier (3) had nine points, Gracyn Luther (11) had four points and JoLee Ryan (31) had three points.
Meier had two three pointers while Gracyn Luther and Ryan had one each.
The Eagles were nearly even at the free throw line, making 54 percent of their shots.
Wood also led her team with rebounds, 11 in total, five offensive and six defensive, Ryan had six, all on defense, Meier had three, two offensive and one defensive, Ella Luther (5) and Ashlyn Florell (41) each had two, all on defense.
As a team, the Eagles had 25 rebounds, seven offensive and 18 defensive. The team had seven steals and 23 turnovers.
With Friday’s loss and Saturdays 43-32 win over Maxwell, Overton’s record stands at 7-4. Their next match will be on Saturday, Jan. 15, an away game against the Bertrand Vikings. The Vikings are 1-10 on the season after a recent 53-29 loss against South Loup.
Amherst quick scoring in first quarter secures win over Eagles
The Broncos were able to outscore the Eagles by 14 points in the first quarter and they would never relinquish the lead during the rest of the game.
It was the first quarter that helped put Amherst on top; they scored 22 points while holding Overton to only eight points. The Eagles fought back in the second quarter and scored the same amount as their opponent, 13 points.
The score was 35-21 at halftime.
The second half saw Overton keeping up more in scoring but Amherst stayed ahead. In the third quarter, the Broncos added 13 points while Overton had 15 points. In the last quarter, Amherst scored 19 points to Overton’s 12 points.
The final score was 72-48.
The Eagles were led on offense by Wyatt Ryan (23) who scored 15 points, Kaedan Wallace (3) scored 10 points, Caleb Svarvari (1) had nine points and Braden Fleischman (25) had eight points.
Svarvari hit two three pointers, while Wallace made one, three as a team. By contrast, Amherst had 10 overall, with one player; Austin Adelung (1) hitting six by himself.
Overton was also behind Amherst in free throws, 76 percent to 91 percent, respectively.
Ryan also led his team with rebounds, 13 total, with two offensive and 11 defensive, Fleischman had six, two offensive and four defensive, Svarvari had four, all defensive and Wallace also had four, one offensive and three defensive.
As a team, the Eagles had 35 rebound, eight offensive and 27 defensive, Amherst had 34 total rebounds.
Overton had five steals but 20 turnovers, while Amherst had 14 steals and only 10 turnovers.
With Friday and Saturday’s losses, the Eagles record is now 4-6. Their next match is an away game on Saturday, Jan. 15 against the Bertrand Vikings. Bertrand’s record is 6-5 after a recent 38-31 win over Southern Valley.