Overton Eagles take part in Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Ella Luther had two three pointers to her credit while Addison Luther and Meier both had one.

Out of a total of 21 free throw shots, the Lady Eagles made 11, with Meier and Ryan both hitting 3-4 each.

On rebounds, Ryan led her team with 10 total, two on offense and eight on defense, Wood had five total, two offensive and three defensive, Kenzie Scheele (25) had five total, one offensive and four defensive and Gracyn Luther (11) had four, one offensive and three defensive.

On defense, Scheele and Ella Luther had three deflections each, Ryan and Addison Luther both had two deflections and one block.

Knights early control of game leads to win over Eagles

It was the points put up in the first two quarters that secured the win for the Knights over the Eagles during the boy’s game on Monday.

Right out of the gate, Sandhills/Thedford put up 13 points while holding Overton to only two points in the first quarter. The second quarter didn’t fare much better, with 21 points put up by the Knights, Overton only managed seven. At halftime, the score was a lopsided 34-9 in favor of the Knights.