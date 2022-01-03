Overton Eagles take part in Ravenna Holiday Tournament

RAVENNA — The Overton Eagles went north for the Ravenna Holiday Tournament on Monday, Dec. 27-28 to face off against the Sandhills/Thedford Knights, Franklin Flyers and Ravenna Bluejays. Both the girls and boys teams won a game and lost one.
Lady Eagles win by a single point against Sandhills/Thedford
In a close match up against the Lady Knights, Overton was able to win the game by a single point on Monday.
The first quarter saw Overton with the slight advantage, scoring 17 points to Sandhills/Thedford’s 12 points. The second quarter saw the Lady Knights surge back, scoring 15 of their own points while holding the Lady Eagles to only five. Overton’s Ella Luther was able to hit back to back three pointers to keep the close.
At the half, it was 27-22 with the Lady Knights in the lead.
At the start of the third quarter Addison Luther hit a three pointer and the fight was on keeping the game close until the end. Overton scored 12 points while the Lady Knights only managed seven. It all came down to the fourth quarter, as the Lady Eagles put up one more point than the Lady Knights, 13 points to 12 points.
The final score was 47-46.
On offense the Lady Eagles were led by JoLee Ryan (31) with 11 points, Ella Luther (5) had 10 points, Natalie Wood (33) and Maeli Meier (3) both had eight points and Addison Luther (23) had six points.
Ella Luther had two three pointers to her credit while Addison Luther and Meier both had one.
Out of a total of 21 free throw shots, the Lady Eagles made 11, with Meier and Ryan both hitting 3-4 each.
On rebounds, Ryan led her team with 10 total, two on offense and eight on defense, Wood had five total, two offensive and three defensive, Kenzie Scheele (25) had five total, one offensive and four defensive and Gracyn Luther (11) had four, one offensive and three defensive.
On defense, Scheele and Ella Luther had three deflections each, Ryan and Addison Luther both had two deflections and one block.
Knights early control of game leads to win over Eagles
It was the points put up in the first two quarters that secured the win for the Knights over the Eagles during the boy’s game on Monday.
Right out of the gate, Sandhills/Thedford put up 13 points while holding Overton to only two points in the first quarter. The second quarter didn’t fare much better, with 21 points put up by the Knights, Overton only managed seven. At halftime, the score was a lopsided 34-9 in favor of the Knights.
The third quarter saw the most offensive production from the Eagles, scoring 15 points while holding the Knights to only seven points. The fourth quarter was much more even with Overton scoring seven points, holding the Knights to eight.
The final score was 49-31.
Braden Fleischman (25) and Wyatt Ryan (23) led the Eagles on offense with eight points each, Caleb Svarvari (1) had five points and Will Kulhanek (31) had four points.
Svarvari, Kaedan Wallace (3) and Ryan all had one three pointer to their credit.
On 10 free throw attempts, the Eagles hit six of them with Fleischman and Kulhanek going 2-2.
For rebounds, Fleischman led with nine total, five offensive and four defensive, Ryan had six, with one offensive and five defensive, Kulhanek had five, one offensive and four defensive.
On defense, Ryan had two blocks and one deflection, Svarvari and Fleischman both had one each and Blake Ecklund (33) had one deflection.
Lady Eagles struggle against Ravenna’s height advantage
While the Lady Eagles played aggressive early on, Ravenna’s height advantage contributed to their win.
The first quarter was even between both teams, Ravenna scored 15 points to Overton’s 14 points. In the second quarter, the Lady Bluejays scored 13 points, the Lady Eagles put up nine points. The score at halftime was 28-23 in favor of Ravenna.
After halftime, the Lady Bluejays started to pull ahead, in the third quarter they scored 14 points while holding the Lady Eagles to only three points. The fourth quarter was similar, 12 points to Ravenna and only nine to Overton.
The final score was 54-35.
On offense, the Lady Eagles were led by Wood with 10 points, Meier scored eight points, Ryan had six points and Ella Luther had five points.
Meier had two three pointers made and Ella Luther tallied one for herself.
On seven free throw attempts, the Lady Eagles hit four, Wood went 2-2, Ryan went 2-4 and Ashlyn Florell (41) was 0-1.
On rebounds, Ryan had 10 total, six offensive and four defensive, Wood had six, two offensive and four defensive, Florell also had six, three offensive and defensive.
On defense, Ryan had one block and one deflection, Ella Luther had five deflections and Meier and Gracyn Luther (5) had two each.
The Lady Eagles finished second place in the tournament.
As a result of the tournament, the Lady Eagles are 6-3 for the season, their next match is an away game against the Amherst Lady Broncos on Friday, Jan. 7. Amherst is 5-2 after a recent 48-34 win over Gothenburg.
Eagles take control of the sky from the Flyers with win
In the second game of the tournament on Tuesday, the Overton Eagles faced the Franklin Flyers and a strong offensive effort in the first half would win them the game.
Svarvari scored the first basket for the Eagles and they remained ahead for most of the game. In the first quarter Overton scored 19 points, holding the Flyers to eight points. In the second quarter, the Eagles scored 19 more points, holding Franklin again in the single digits with only seven points.
The score at halftime was 38-15.
Franklin fought back in the third quarter and both teams scored 12 points, but the strong showing by Overton returned in the fourth quarter and they put up 14 points and held the Flyers to only nine points.
The final score showed a win for Overton, 59-41.
The Eagles placed third in the tournament.
Following the tournament, the Eagles are 4-4, their next match will also be an away game against the Amherst Broncos on Friday, Jan. 7. The Broncos are 7-0 so far, after a recent 69-57 win over Gothenburg.