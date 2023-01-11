Overton Eagles lose to Amherst, win over Maxwell

OVERTON — On Friday, Jan. 6, the Overton Eagles faced off against a tough Amherst Bronco team. The Eagles took the court again on Saturday, Jan. 7 against the Maxwell Wildcats.

FRIDAY

With a packed gym, the Eagles tipped off against the Broncos.

The Eagle boys didn’t do as well as the lady Eagles against the Broncos.

In the first quarter, the Eagles were held to five points scored as the Broncos put up 30.

Going into halftime, the Broncos held a 35 point lead.

It was a hard game defensively for the Eagles as they couldn’t shut down the three-point shots from the Broncos. The Broncos made 12 three-pointers.

The game was sealed for the Broncos in the second half as they outscored the Eagles.

Overton lost 42-77.

Eagle Eli Luther had 19 points, Dawsen McCarter had six, Noah Lees had five, Braden Fleischman had four and Connor Shively had three.

SATURDAY

It was an exciting game on Saturday as the Eagles faced the Wildcats.

The Eagles had a four and five record. The Wildcats were two and six.

It was a low scoring but a close one.

There were some disputes but the referees held it together until the end.

Both teams traded buckets throughout the game but it wasn’t until the last second that Overton hit the last basket to win 36-35.

The Maxwell fans perceived a foul at the buzzer but the refs didn’t call it.

Eagle Will Kulhanek had 16 points, Lees had five, Alex Banzhaf had five, Luther had five and Braden Fleischman had three.

Overton hosted the Brady Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Their next game is Friday, Jan. 13 in an away game against the North Platte St. Pats with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.