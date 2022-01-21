Overton Eagles have dominant performance against Hi-Line Bulls

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles defended their roost in dominate fashion in games against the Hi-Line Bulls on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Eagles soar with accurate offense, strong defense
The Overton girls were both sharp on offense and stingy on defense in their home win over the visiting Hi-Line Bulls.
In the first quarter the Eagles scored 21 points while shutting out the Bulls. The Bulls were the most productive in the second quarter, scoring 18, while Overton scored 11 points.
The score at halftime was 32-18.
In the second half Overton’s defense stood firm, the Eagles scored 20 points in the third quarter while Hi-Line scored six. In the last quarter of play, Overton put up 18 more points, while holding Hi-Line to six points again.
The final score was 70-30.
JoLee Ryan (21) led her team on offense with 21 points, Natalie Wood (33) scored 15 of her own, Ella Luther scored nine points and Kenzie Scheele (25) and Ashlyn Florell (41) both scored seven points each.
Several of Ella Luther’s points came from the three three-pointers she made. Ryan and Florell had one each.
The Eagles hit three out of their five free throws, for a 60 percent hit rate.
Wood led for rebounds, 13 in total, four offensive and nine defensive, Ryan had nine, four offensive and five defensive, Scheele had eight, three offensive and five defensive and Florell had seven, two offensive and five defensive.
As a team, Overton had 47 rebounds, 18 offensive and 29 defensive. They also had 14 steals and 20 turnovers.
With the win Overton improves to 10-5. Their next match up will be an away game against the Shelton Bulldogs. Shelton is 13-1 after a 42-30 win over the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans.
With the loss, Hi-Line falls to 2-10, their next match is a home game against the Medicine Valley Raiders. The Raiders are 5-7 after a 50-23 win over Dundy County.
Overton defeats Hi-Line by comfortable margin
The boy’s game looked quite similar to the girl’s game, with Overton firing on all cylinders on offense and oppressive on defense.
In the first quarter the Bulls scored eight points, while the Eagles scored 16. It was a closer margin in the second quarter; Overton scored 20, while Hi-Line answered with 14 on defense.
The score at halftime was 36-22.
Coming out in the third quarter, Overton put up 25 more points, while Hi-Line fought back with 12 points. In the fourth quarter the Eagles continued to hammer at the basket with 17 points while holding the Bulls to four points.
The final score was 78-38.
The Bulls were led by Ryker Evans (1) who scored 12 points, Cade Schmidt (24) scored 10 and Isaiah Bullis (13) had six points.
The Bulls hit just five of their 14 free throws, a hit rate of 36 percent.
As a team the Bulls had 24 rebounds, 11 offensive and 13 defensive; Schmidt had the most with six total, four offensive and two defensive, Bryce Reiners (11) had four, all defensive.
For the Eagles, Braden Fleischman (25) led the offense with 18 points, Caleb Svarvari (1) had 16 points, Alex Banzhaf (5) had 11 points and Will Kulhanek (31) had 10 points. Connor Shively (35) had two three pointers to his name and Svarvari had one.
At the free throw line, the Eagles made 11 out of 19, a 58 percent hit rate.
Overton had over 20 more rebounds than Hi-Line; 47 in total, 19 offensive and 28 defensive. As a team they had 17 steals and 25 turnovers.
With the win, the Eagles even out their record to 7-7, their next match is an away game against the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Bulldogs are 9-5after a 51-48 loss against the Spartans.
With the loss, the Bulls also even out their record to 6-6. They face off on Thursday, Jan. 20 in a home game against the Medicine Valley Raiders. They are 10-1 after a dominate 60-31 win over Sandhills Valley.