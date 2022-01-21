Overton Eagles have dominant performance against Hi-Line Bulls

The Eagles hit three out of their five free throws, for a 60 percent hit rate.

Wood led for rebounds, 13 in total, four offensive and nine defensive, Ryan had nine, four offensive and five defensive, Scheele had eight, three offensive and five defensive and Florell had seven, two offensive and five defensive.

As a team, Overton had 47 rebounds, 18 offensive and 29 defensive. They also had 14 steals and 20 turnovers.

With the win Overton improves to 10-5. Their next match up will be an away game against the Shelton Bulldogs. Shelton is 13-1 after a 42-30 win over the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans.

With the loss, Hi-Line falls to 2-10, their next match is a home game against the Medicine Valley Raiders. The Raiders are 5-7 after a 50-23 win over Dundy County.

Overton defeats Hi-Line by comfortable margin

The boy’s game looked quite similar to the girl’s game, with Overton firing on all cylinders on offense and oppressive on defense.