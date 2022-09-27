Overton Eagles flew away with two wins at home

OVERTON — Hi-Line and Amherst came to Overton for a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The first game of the night was the lady Bulls against the lady Eagles.

The lady Bulls came out strong to take the lead right away. It took the lady Eagles a little time but they finally rallied back and won the first set 25 to 15.

For Hi-Line, Carley Thompson was all over the place smashing the ball at the net or passing it up to the net so that others could smash it.

As valiant as the lady Bulls efforts were, they couldn’t get past JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood who took the Bulls to the corral. The lady Eagles beat them 25 to nine in the second set.

Overton Eagle JoLee Ryan slammed down nine kills, one ace serve and 11 digs. Wood had 5 digs, three solo blocks and eight kills. Freshman Daisy Ryan put down eight kills, two ace serves and one solo block. Adysen McCarter had one ace serve and five kills.

Hi-Line lady Bull Thompson had seven kills and three digs. Cici Lerdall had two kills and Malia Viter had one. Viter also had the only block for the lady Bulls.

The second game was Hi-Line against the lady Broncos of Amherst.

The lady Bulls Thompson and Jaci Muegeri tried to stop the Broncos but lady Broncos Hannah Herrick and Saryn Prickett put it to them and won both sets 25 to 12.

Hi-Line’s Thompson put down three kills and eight digs. Muegeri had five digs and six serve receives.

Overton faced the lady Broncos in the third game of the night.

The first set was a high scoring affair. The teams went back and forth taking the lead from one another until the end. The lady Eagles had a tough set but they persevered and won 26 to 24.

In the second set, the lady Eagles had another tough round against the lady Broncos. Overton took the set 25 to 16.

Overton Eagle JoLee Ryan smacked down 14 kills, eight digs and one block. Wood had one ace, nine kills and seven digs. Daisy Ryan had 5 kills and 11 digs. Ashlyn Florell had three ace serves, 26 assists and nine digs.

The Overton Eagles played in a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Sutherland. The lady Eagles beat Dundy County in two sets, Chase County in two and Southwest in three.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan had 37 total kills in the three games in Sutherland. Wood had a total of 25 kills and McCarter had 9 kills.

The three wins in Sutherland puts their record at 17 and one.

The lady Eagles faced off against Giltner and Shelton in a triangular in Giltner on Tuesday, Sept. 27.