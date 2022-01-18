Overton Eagles face the Bertrand Vikings on the road

The Eagles went 12-20 on free throws, a hit rate of 60 percent.

Wood once again led in rebounds, 11 total, four offensive and seven defensive, Ryan had seven, two offensive and five defensive, Kenzie Scheele (25) had six, three offensive and defensive and Florell also had six, two offensive and four defensive.

As a team, Overton had 35 rebounds, 12 offensive and 23 defensive.

Eagles hold off the Vikings in four point win

In a close game that was decided by only four points, the Overton boys were able to hold off the Vikings and improve their record.

Both teams came out scoring seven points in the first quarter, the second was just a close, with the Eagles scoring 11 points, the Vikings, 10 points.

It was 18-17 at halftime.

Again in the third quarter both teams put up nine points each. Overton was able to find the basket more often in the last quarter, 14 points to Bertrand’s 11 points.

The final score was 41-37.