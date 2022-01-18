Overton Eagles face the Bertrand Vikings on the road

BERTRAND — The Overton Eagles flew down to Bertrand to face off against the Vikings, after two losses on Friday, both girls and boys teams rebounded back with wins on the road.
Overton hits stride early, doesn’t let up
The Overton Eagles girls found their stride early in the game, scoring on several possessions early. JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood both found their groove during the game.
The Eagles would be stingy on defense, never letting the Vikings score double digit points during any quarter. The opening quarter saw Overton score 10, with Bertrand scoring seven points. In the second, the Eagles scored 15 points while holding the Vikings to eight points.
The score at the half was 25-15.
The Eagles extended their lead during the third quarter, scoring 16 points, the Vikings scored nine points. In the last quarter, Overton kept up the pressure, 14 more points, while holding Bertrand to only six.
The final score was 55-30.
JoLee Ryan (31) had a notable game, scoring 24 points, Natalie Wood (33) scored 14 points, while Ella Luther (5) had six points and Ashlyn Florell (41) had five points.
Ella Luther’s points would come from two three pointers, Florell had one long-range three pointer to her credit.
The Eagles went 12-20 on free throws, a hit rate of 60 percent.
Wood once again led in rebounds, 11 total, four offensive and seven defensive, Ryan had seven, two offensive and five defensive, Kenzie Scheele (25) had six, three offensive and defensive and Florell also had six, two offensive and four defensive.
As a team, Overton had 35 rebounds, 12 offensive and 23 defensive.
Eagles hold off the Vikings in four point win
In a close game that was decided by only four points, the Overton boys were able to hold off the Vikings and improve their record.
Both teams came out scoring seven points in the first quarter, the second was just a close, with the Eagles scoring 11 points, the Vikings, 10 points.
It was 18-17 at halftime.
Again in the third quarter both teams put up nine points each. Overton was able to find the basket more often in the last quarter, 14 points to Bertrand’s 11 points.
The final score was 41-37.
Wyatt Ryan (23) had a successful night with 15 points, Caleb Svarvari (1) had nine points, Braden Fleischman (25) had eight points and Alex Banzhaf (5) had four points.
Kaedan Wallace (3) and Banzhaf each had one three pointer.
For free throws, the Eagles went 17-21, for a respectable hit rate of 81 percent.
Ryan and Fleischman both had 10 rebounds, Ryan found three on offense and seven on defense, Fleischman and five on both sides of the ball. Banzhaf had five, one offensive and four defensive.
As a team, Overton had 36 rebounds, 12 offensive and 24 defensive.