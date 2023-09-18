OVERTON — The Overton Eagles kicked off against the Twin Loup Wolves on Friday, Sept. 15 in Overton.

In the first quarter, both teams were strong on defense as they went back and forth punting.

At the end of the first quarter, the Wolves were able to reach the end zone but missed the point-after kick.

The second quarter had the Eagles struggling to get into the end zone.

Twin Loup took a 12-point lead after a second touchdown and a second failed point-after kick.

Overton pushed the Wolves near their goal line and Jace Jeffries caught the Twin Loup runner in the end zone for a safety.

Just as the clock ran out, the Wolves pushed in a third touchdown.

The Eagles were down by 20 at halftime.

In the second half, the Eagles were able to get a better grip on the game and scored.

Overton put in a two-point conversion to edge the Wolves lead.

The Eagles were able to keep the Wolves out of the end zone in the third quarter.

Twin Loup finished off the fourth quarter with two touchdowns for the win.

Overton lost 17 to 36.

The Eagles had three penalties for 30 yards.

Hayden Muirhead had five completions for 57 yards, one interception, 11 carries for 77 yards, two touchdowns and 11 solo tackles. Dawsen McCarter had two receptions for 15 yards and one carry for four yards. Will Kulhanek had seven carries for four yards and one tackle.

Brendan McCarter had 17 carries for 51 yards and 10 solo tackles.