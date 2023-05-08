OVERTON — The members of the Overton High School Class of 2023 were able to turn their tassels during commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6.

There were 18 seniors, eight of which were members of National Honor Society.

The students had chosen a white cushion mum as their class flower, “I’ll Always Remember You,” by Hannah Montana as their class song, the class colors were pink and white and their motto was, “Rock On!”

The salutatory address was given by Ella Luther, valedictory address by Violet Nelms and Austin Kennicutt gave the closing remarks.

There were several seniors who earned the Overton Upward Scholarship, originally started as the Overton Dollars for Scholars in 2003. The mission of the organization is to provide educational opportunities for graduating seniors.

The organization donates $500 to each Overton graduate if they fulfill the following requirements:

Complete the Overton Upward Application

Complete the first term at an accredited school with at least half-time credits with a minimum 2.0 GPA.

Show evidence they have enrolled as at least half-time students for the second term.

There were 12 students who fulfilled the requirements to receive the scholarship in 2022.

The following seniors have begun the process to receive the scholarship in the fall: Ariana Anderson, Peyton Eby, Blake Ecklund, Alisha Jarmin, Jordyn Jeffries, Austin Kennicutt, Dominic Kyle, Ella Luther, Kaden Lux, Max Manzo, Violet Nelms, Jorja Raastad, Alexzandria Rodriguez, Monica Sarratt, Connor Shively and Kaedan Wallace.

The following donors from the 2022-2023 year have helped to fund the scholarship: Kristi Shafer, Shirley Ryan, Mark and Teresa Aten and Tom and Nancy Ginkens. Memorial gifts were provided by Pat and Cathy Luther in memory of Jack Shubert.

General donations to the scholarship were provided by the Overton Community Block Party.