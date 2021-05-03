 Skip to main content
Overton C4K team launches survey to gather data about childcare needs
Overton C4K survey

The survey will find out what the child care needs are, if they are looking for education or care, if they require before school or after school care and if people understand what makes up quality early childhood care.

 Courtesy graphic • Overton C4K

OVERTON — The Overton Communities for Kids team has launched a survey to gather data about child care needs in their community, everyone, regardless of age or location is encouraged to take the survey.

Brooke Puffer, a Overton C4K committee member, said everyone, regardless of their age or location is encourage to take the survey, so they can gather representative data about the needs in Overton and the surrounding areas.

Lindsay Meier, Overton Public Schools’ preschool teacher said the C4K team hopes to get enough responses to have quality information about the needs people have in Overton. The C4K committee is encouraging everyone, even those without children, to take the survey to better form a picture of the child care needs.

The survey can be accessed by scanning the QR code in the accompanying photo via a smartphone's camera. It will then open a link to the survey.

Overton was recently selected as a Communities for Kids, C4K, community and a committee of local residents are working to address the child care needs in the area.

Overton is not alone in its need for more child care options, in fact, nearly every community in Dawson County has some amount of need when it comes to child care.

The town has just two in-home child care providers, only one is located in Overton itself, with a total capacity of 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

