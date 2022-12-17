Overton boys over Southern Valley, Lady Eagles first loss

OVERTON — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Overton Eagles hosted the Southern Valley Eagles.

It was the first loss of the season for the Overton lady Eagles.

The Southern Valley lady Eagles were all over the place with a feisty crew that were hitting bucket after bucket.

JoLee Ryan and Ashlyn Florell gave all their effort to help the lady Eagles win but they still fell short.

The Overton lady Eagles lost 36-45.

JoLee Ryan scored 11 points, three fouls, four offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds. Florell scored 14 points, four fouls, five steals and three defensive rebounds. Natalie Wood had seven points, four fouls, three offensive rebounds and six defensive rebounds. Ella Luther scored four points, made one three pointer, four offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and four fouls.

OVERTON BOYS

The Overton Eagles played very well against the Southern Valley Eagles.

Southern Valley attempted to beat the Eagles but Overton would not have it.

In the first half, Overton put up 20 points.

After halftime concluded, the Overton Eagles went on to score 36 points to shut out Southern Valley.

The final score in the Overton win was 56-44.

Once again Braden Fleischman carried the team with 12 points, 14 rebounds, one block and two fouls. Blake Ecklund scored 10 points and seven rebounds. Braden McCarter had seven points, one block, 10 rebounds and four fouls. Noah Lees had four points, two blocks, seven assists, and fouled out. Alex Banzhaf had 10 points, one block, two fouls and three rebounds. Eli Luther had six points, three assists and three fouls.

Overton hosted the Pleasanton Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 16.