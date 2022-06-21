Overton baseball takes on Pleasanton, wins big 18-2

OVERTON — It was another warm evening with Overton facing off against Pleasanton Red team at home during the evening of Thursday, June 16.

Jace Jefferies was the first up to the pitching mound for Overton with Hayden Muirhead handling the catching duties.

Pleasanton got a player on first base through a walk and then the next batter hit a high foul that Tripp Davenport caught and threw it to second base where Quinton Anderson tagged the runner out.

After a quick three outs, Overton went to work and posted a score of 5-0 during the first inning. Muirhead was up first and smacked a home run that was just short of the fence.

In the second inning Gage Clifton got caught between third base and home and Pleasanton players had to run him down while Clifton slide into home when the catcher dropped the ball. The second inning ended with Overton up 14-1.

There were some changes in the third inning so that some of the Overton players could see more playing time. The third inning was the final one, Overton won 18-2.

Overton will face Haven’s Chapel on Thursday, June 23 at home.