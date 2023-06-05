NASHVILLE, Tenn., — Band and choir members from Overton Public School took a trip to Nashville over Memorial Day weekend and were able view the sights and hear the sounds of Music City.

The students were accompanied by Overton vocal music teacher Becka Bruntz and instrumental music teacher Evan Neben.

Neben said the Overton band and choir students take a larger trip like this every other year, so if a student is involved in music all four years of school, they are able to go on two trips. The students fundraised throughout the year to be able to attend.

Nashville had been selected as the destination before Neben started in his position last year, but said it fit well due to its music history.

The story behind the nickname “Music City,” started well before country music came into existence, according to local lore.

The Fisk Jubilee singers from Nashville's Fisk University and Queen Victoria most often get the credit for the city's nickname.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers formed in 1871, and the troupe is credited with saving Fisk University from financial ruin because of the profits made while touring. The choral group traveled the world performing slave songs, often in front of famous audiences.

Queen Victoria traveled to hear their tour, and they drew praise from Mark Twain. They were invited by President Ulysses S. Grant to perform at the White House. They put Nashville on the music map while breaking racial barriers after the Civil War.

Queen Victoria was so impressed with the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the story goes, that she said they must be from a 'city of music.'

The Overton students, five of them first time fliers according to Bruntz, flew out of Omaha on Sunday, May 28 and touched down in Nashville. They were met by their tour guide Greg Patterson with Sharin’ the South Tours.

The second day of the trip started off with a sightseeing tour before arriving at RCA Studio B.

Built in 1957, RCA Studio B became known as the birthplace for the “Nashville Sound,” a style characterized by background vocals and strings that helped establish Nashville as an international recording center, located on Nashville's Music Row.

RCA Studio B played a major role in establishing Nashville’s identity as a recording center. Dozens of country and pop stars made recordings here, primarily from 1957 to 1977, when the studio was operated by RCA Records.

More than 47,000 songs were recorded at RCA Studio B, many by legendary music artists. Elvis Presley is known to have recorded more than two hundred songs at this location.

Presley’s favorite piano is still on display in the studio. “Mr. Neben (who our tour guide dressed as Elvis) got special permission from the studio to actually play Elvis’s favorite piano!” Bruntz said.

Since 1992 the studio has been under the ownership of the Country Music Hall of Fame, which offers scheduled tours of the facilities.

The next stop was the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which is the world's largest repository of country music artifacts.

In the museums core exhibition, Sing Me Back Home: A Journey Through Country Music, visitors are immersed in the history and sounds of country music.

The students also had a chance to tour the Ryman Auditorium, also known in the past as, “Grand Ole Opry House, The Mother Church of Country Music, The Carnegie Hall of the South,” or simply, “The Ryman.”

The auditorium opened as the Union Gospel Tabernacle in 1892.

After debuting in 1925, the local country music radio program known as the Grand Ole Opry (originally called the WSM Barn Dance) became a Nashville institution.

The Grand Ole Opry was first broadcast from the Ryman on June 5, 1943, and it originated there every week for nearly 31 years thereafter. During its tenure at Ryman Auditorium, the Opry hosted the major country music stars of the day and became a show known around the world.

Next up for the students was the National Museum of African American Music.

The museum showcases more than fifty musical genres that were inspired, created, or influenced by African American culture, ranging from early American religious music to hip-hop and Rhythm and Blues.

“We had the chance to sing with a virtual gospel choir, dance through the decades, and have a rap battle,” Bruntz said.

On the third day the students got to see the Parthenon in Nashville’s Centennial Park, which is a full-scale replica of the original Parthenon in Athens, Greece.

The Tennessee State Museum was the next stop, which featured a Tennessee Time Tunnel chronicling the state's history by leading visitors though the museum's permanent collection, a digital learning center and a two-story Grand Hall.

The highlight of the trip for several students and Neben was the General Jackson Showboat, a paddleboat the cruises up and down the Cumberland River, featuring a theater for musical performances.

Neben said between the novelty of being on a paddleboat, the musical performances scenery of the Cumberland River and now nice the day was, it was his favorite part of the trip.

“The (performance) was an hour of honoring country music legends, and it was quite the show,” Bruntz said. Neben noted he was quite surprised when the band started playing Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

The afternoon featured tours of the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and an evening meal at the Santa Fe Cattleman’s Club. The students flew back and arrived in Nebraska on Wednesday, May 31.

Bruntz said the true highlight of the trip was their tour guide, Greg Patterson.

“At the end of each day, we asked the kids what their favorite part was, more often than not, those stories included Greg. He was always telling us stories about where we were going, made sure to go the extra mile so we had the best experience, and helped me navigate a huge 12 passenger van around Nashville,” Bruntz said.

Reflecting on the trip, Neben said “music was everywhere,” in Nashville and lived up to its nickname.

Neben said that even though Overton is a smaller school district, he was glad for the fact the students could go on a trip like this. He thanked the music boosters and the school district for making the opportunity possible.