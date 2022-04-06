Over 50 teams from across the state take part in Orthman Community YMCA’s Pickleball Tournament

LEXINGTON — The Orthman Community YMCA hosted their second Annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 2 and over 50 teams from all over Nebraska attended.

Orthman Community YMCA Sports Director Daniel Holbrook, who helped to organize the event, said last year during their first tournament they had 26 teams participate. In just their second year they grew that number to 54.

The action got started at 8 a.m. and throughout the day there were 170 games played between the men, women and mixed divisions. Eight different courts were used, most in the YMCA but the Lexington Middle School also made space available in their gym for some courts.

Holbrook said the last game of the day, the mixed division championship wrapped up at 7 p.m.

“It was an all-day event,” Holbrook said.

The winning teams of the different divisions include:

Men's 4.0 and Up: Alex Lantz and Dawson Adams

Men's 3.5 and Below: Dennis Lewis and Gary Goodwin

Women's 4.0 and Up: Shawn Anderson and Jill Swenson

Women's 3.5 and Below: Sondie Smith and Natasha Manahan

Mixed 4.0 and Up: Lean Pobanz and Joel Poland

Mixed 3.5 and Below: Carol Roberts and Dale Hall

The teams from all over Nebraska, including Grand Island, Omaha, North Platte, Kearney, McCook, Alliance and Elkhorn, got a chance to try the local flavors as the food truck Las Palmas was on hand from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Holbrook said it was a good way of bringing the Lexington community into the tournament.

Looking at the event with a larger lens, Holbrook said many of the teams spent their entire weekend in Lexington and paid for lodging, food, gasoline, etc. He said it was another way the tournament helped benefit the community.

Holbrook said he, YMCA staff and volunteers heard a lot of positive feedback about the event. Many of the compliments were about the YMCA facility itself and the Lexington Middle School opening their doors to allow more courts to be played.

He added the YMCA is always looking to improve their events and they plan to take constructive feedback from the players and implement it in future tournaments. Holbrook said the next tournament the YMCA is planning will take place during the fall in October.

Pickleball is a racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports.

Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. The ball is much like a wiffle ball. The court, similar to badminton, has a net similar to tennis, and the paddles are similar to those in table tennis.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game, on Bainbridge Island, Wash.

The spread of the sport is attributed to its popularity within community centers, physical education classes, public parks, private health clubs, YMCA facilities and retirement communities.