Over 15 percent of COVID-19 tests are positive in Two Rivers district as risk dial remains unchanged

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial has been sitting in the red ‘severe’ level for 11 weeks, since Sept. 23. The longest period for that level since the department began record keeping in March 2020.
There were 368 cases of COVID-19 reported in the district between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30, over 15 percent of all tests in the district have returned positive, according to Two Rivers. Multiple methods are currently used for COVID-19 testing across the district including home rapid tests.
According to the New York Times nationwide case counts, a rough estimate of new cases in the last seven days in the seven Two Rivers counties numbered, approximately:
- Buffalo: 203
- Dawson: 60
- Franklin: 6
- Gosper: 2
- Harlan: 6
- Kearney: 21
- Phelps: 52
Two Rivers no longer releases number of new cases for each county, per a state directive issued earlier this fall.
As of last Wednesday, there were no ICU beds available in the whole district. Of the currently occupied bed spaces, 30 percent are COVID-19 patients. Staffing shortages and increased admissions are impacting bed availability in the district and across Nebraska.
Two Rivers has announced 171 deaths due to COVID-19 in the district, over 20 percent of these deaths have occurred since Sept. 1, 2021.
A public COVID-19 testing site is now open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Those seeking COVID-19 testing are requested to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.
As of Monday, Nov. 29, 48 percent of the district’s total population and nearly 60 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, compared to the 57 percent of the entire state’s population.
Dawson County is nearing a 50 percent vaccination rate among its total population, while 45.8 percent of Gosper County’s total population has been fully vaccinated, according to Two Rivers.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org. All persons aged 12 and over are eligible for the vaccine.
Vaccination clinics hosted by Two Rivers in the local area include:
- Thursday, Dec. 9, Lexington, 4 – 6 p.m. – 201 E. 5th St.
- Wednesday, Dec. 22, Cozad, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 613 W. 13th St.
- Thursday, Dec. 30, Lexington, 4 – 6 p.m. – 201 E. 5th St.
For these reasons, the risk dial is unchanged from last week in the ‘severe’ (red) zone. The dial reading reflects drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and low vaccination rates across the county.
Two Rivers issued an in-depth report on its response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic last week. It documents five categories: planning, operation, communication and data analysis. The full report is available at www.trphd.org, but some notable efforts are:
- About 17,345 appointments were scheduled through TestNebraska, which began testing in late April 2020 but stopped late last year because of low demand.
- More than 9,500 COVID-19 patient investigation interviews have been completed.
- More than 2.4 million individual gloves were distributed to health care partners.
- Since Dec. 15, 2020, Two Rivers has conducted more than 160 vaccination clinics.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska continues to climb, as of Thursday, Dec. 2, there were 553 active hospitalizations throughout the state. Numbers dipped into the mid-300s in October but have been steadily on the rise.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been a total of 313,935 total cases and 2,665 deaths.
It was reported by the Lincoln Journal Star on Friday, Dec. 3, COVID-19 Omicron variant has reached Nebraska.
Public Health Solutions, the health district that covers Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, said Friday that lab testing has identified six cases among residents of the district.
The first case was likely in a person who traveled to Nigeria, the district said in a news release. That person returned home on Nov. 23 and started experiencing coronavirus symptoms the next day. The other five cases were likely linked to the original case through household contact, the news release said.
According to DHHS, there were 7,798 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 301 from prior week.
“Health departments are identifying around 95,000 cases a day, about the same as before Thanksgiving,” according to the New York Times, “More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks.”
“The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days,” according to the New York Times.
“About 60 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated. The vaccines are largely effective at preventing severe cases of Covid-19 with the Delta variant. Scientists are studying what impact the Omicron variant might have on vaccine effectiveness, but health officials have continued to urge people to get vaccinated and, if eligible, receive a booster shot,” according to the New York Times.