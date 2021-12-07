Over 15 percent of COVID-19 tests are positive in Two Rivers district as risk dial remains unchanged

It was reported by the Lincoln Journal Star on Friday, Dec. 3, COVID-19 Omicron variant has reached Nebraska.

Public Health Solutions, the health district that covers Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, said Friday that lab testing has identified six cases among residents of the district.

The first case was likely in a person who traveled to Nigeria, the district said in a news release. That person returned home on Nov. 23 and started experiencing coronavirus symptoms the next day. The other five cases were likely linked to the original case through household contact, the news release said.

According to DHHS, there were 7,798 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 301 from prior week.

“Health departments are identifying around 95,000 cases a day, about the same as before Thanksgiving,” according to the New York Times, “More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks.”