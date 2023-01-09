Over 1,000 cranes folded for Ethan Fago after spinal tumor surgery

LEXINGTON — Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a nine-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year.

Ethan and his parents Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.

Todd himself also underwent surgery for a spinal tumor 30 years ago when he was 15-years-old.

When he underwent his surgery, 1,000 paper cranes were folded for him, the same person who oversaw the folding of the cranes for Todd now did the same for Ethan last year.

Pat Longly is the director of the Dawson County Children’s Museum and a retired teacher. She said she was teaching at the time when Todd had his surgery and along with help from her students and others, they were able to fold all of the cranes for Todd three decades ago.

Ethan received his diagnosis in May 2022 when he was eight, his parents made the decision to have his surgery in Memphis, Tenn., in June 2022. Todd noted that Ethan is recovering while they have followed up visits with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Heather said to date Ethan has been, “doing great actually,” as he continues with his occupational and physical therapy.

Ethan uses braces at times to help with his mobility and wears a brace to help support his spine. He was able to travel with his parents to Ireland for the Nebraska v. Northwestern football game in August.

Perhaps in a telling intimation, Ethan found a four leaf clover, a sign of good luck, while he was visiting the Emerald Isle.

Longly said she and four other people began folding the paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan prior to August in the hopes to present them to him and his family when they visited Lexington over the holidays.

She said they folded a variety of designs, using a variety of paper material, some cranes made of a paper with a metallic sheen. The folding was completed in November, with well over 1,000 paper designs being created.

All of the different foldings were presented to Ethan and his parents at the Dawson County Children’s Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Todd brought along the bag of paper cranes that were folded for him when he was 15. It was quipped that his cranes were perhaps less intricate than the one’s folded for Ethan but it was the thought and work put into them that mattered.

Of the paper creations made for him, Ethan said, “thank you, they are really impressive.” He said his favorites were the swans and the butterflies.

When asked about the cranes now folded for his son, Todd said, “It’s pretty amazing, it’s wonderful that so many people put this time and effort in for him.”

Heather said, “I think it was very kind,” and noted it shows how many people were praying for Ethan and his recovery.

One Thousand Origami Cranes

The crane in Japan is considered a mystical or holy creature and is said to live for a thousand years and thus are a symbol for long life.

Historically, well-wishers offered a picture of a crane to shrines and temples as well as paper cranes. Origami, specially crafted and pattern-printed paper was invented in the Edo period, and in the late 17th century books referring not only to "paper cranes" but also to "one thousand cranes" were published.

In Japanese folklore, it is believed that the folding of 1,000 origami cranes completed in one year by a single person or group will be able to make a wish at the end.

The story of 1,000 origami cranes was globally popularized by the story of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl who was two-years-old when she was exposed to radiation from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II.

Sasaki soon developed leukemia and at the age of 12, had to spend significant time in the hospital.

She began making origami cranes with the goal of making one thousand, inspired by the senbazuru legend. In a fictionalized version of the story, as told in the book Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes, she folded only 644 before she became too weak to fold anymore, and died on Oct. 15, 1955.

To honor her memory, her classmates agreed to fold the remaining 356 cranes for her.

Today, origami cranes are often given to a person who is seriously ill, to wish for their recovery. They are usually created by friends, classmates, or colleagues as a collective effort, offered to a shrine or a shrine on the person's behalf or directly gifted to.