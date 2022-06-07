Outgoing LRHC board member, Amber Ackerson, reflects on her eight years with the board

LEXINGTON — Outgoing Lexington Regional Health Center board member Amber Ackerson reflected on her time with the board and offered thanks to fellow board members, staff and administration.

Ackerson has been on the board since 2013 and chose not to seek re-election this year. During the LRHC meeting on Tuesday, May 31 she said this would be her last meeting as a board member.

She said her eight years have been a “truly enlightening experience,” and she owes a great deal of thanks to her fellow board members, the staff and administration of LRHC.

Ackerson recalled campaigning for the position in 2013 and said her primary idea was how important rural healthcare was. She said this has been proved true, especially over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of LHRC, she said, “Lexington is blessed with the best.”

During the miscellaneous reports, Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, said the first phase of their emergency room renovation was complete and staff has moved into the space.

He noted the second phase will start this week with demolition on the next section.

Nicole Thorell, Chief Nursing Officer, also noted her nurses are in the new ER space and noted she is looking forward to being able to take advantage of the new renovations when they are completed.

During the service excellence update, Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, presented a video that had been put together by the University of Nebraska – Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) about Dr. Sandra Bresnahan.

Dr. Bresnahan returned to Lexington after having previously taught math at Lexington High School but then perused her medical degree. In the video, she noted the importance of being bilingual in Spanish and English so she could more clearly communicate with her patients in their native language.

Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, in her marketing update noted LRHC had a busy May with several different events, both internal and external.

Some of the events included a sports physical night on May 23, a Special Families connect group met on May 9, and an Ideal Protein cooking class on May 19. LRHC also took part in the Elwood Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club golf tournament.

During the financial update, Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, noted last month saw higher gross revenue than they had seen during several past Aprils. He noted their main driver of income continues to be outpatient services and that their overall trend line for revenue continues to improve.

Eschenbrenner also presented the 2023 fiscal year budget, noting a five percent increase over the 2022 budget. The overall gross patient service revenue was listed as $57,672,210.00.

Capital needs for the upcoming budget year includes purchases for radiology, nursing and facilities.

When preparing the budget, Eschenbrenner said they considered several factors including the impact of COVID-19, utilization of outpatient services, the ER and laboratory remodel, growth at their clinics and visiting specialists, reduced outmigration and economic factors like staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation.

The last item Eschenbrenner presented was the completed 2022 audit report. He noted the wait was due to requirements of the CARES Act but that there were no changes from when it was presented last year.

During the administrative update, CEO Leslie Marsh said she had met with Teresa Ibach, the candidate who won the District 44 seat during the primary election and spoke with her about rural healthcare needs.

The board entered executive session for the discussion of contracts, but took no action after the session was ended.

The next LRHC board meeting will be Tuesday, June 28 at 12 p.m.