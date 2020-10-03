Orthman donates a mask for every student and staff member in Lexington Public Schools

LEXINGTON — Orthman Manufacturing made a donation of over 3,700 masks to the Lexington Public School district, to ensure every student and staff member had one of their own.
In late August, after school started, Lexington High School ag teacher Tim Potter was approached by several other teachers about acquiring additional masks. Potter’s wife, Karla, works at Orthman Manufacturing and Potter approached CEO John McCoy about purchasing masks from them.
McCoy said no purchase was necessary and that Orthman was going to donate one mask for every single student and staff member in the district, an amount over 3,700, according to Potter.
McCoy said Orthman had adopted a mask policy for their employees early on this year and realized to protect their employees, they need to protect their families as well and provided masks to them.
As Lexington schools were set to reopen, McCoy said they knew there would be a need for masks for the students and after they were approached by Potter, made the decision to ensure all students had a mask.
Support Local Journalism
Superintendent John Hakonson thanked Orthman on behalf of the district for the donation and said the masks, featuring the Lexington, “L,” have been popular with the students and staff alike.
Students in Erica Brockmoller’s broadcasting class put together a video thank you from the district, which was posted on YouTube and the schools social media accounts. The video thanks Orthman for the donation while showing pictures of students and staff wearing the masks.
Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor said the ELA students and staff were, “very grateful,” for the donated masks.
“This is why I love this community! People step up when things need to be done and it happens,” said LHS principal Audrey Downey, “The masks are awesome, and they help to keep our staff and students safe! Thank you Orthman Manufacturing!”
"We are so grateful to Orthman's Manufacturing for donating the masks to our students. They love them!,” said Sandoz principal Barry McFarland, “Not only do they serve the purpose of keeping them safe but they have the Minutemen "L" on them so I have students coming up to me how they are now Minutemen and Minutemaids because they have the same mask as their older siblings."
“Lexington Public Schools are extremely blessed to have wonderful school partners like Orthman Manufacturing,” Lexington Middle School principal Scott West said, “We are living in unprecedented times and Covid-19 has forced us into uncharted waters. We are extremely grateful for the masks provided by Orthman. Students can be seen all over the district wearing the Lexington L with the Orthman sponsorship.”
West continued, “Our students have had to adjust to the new normal of wearing a mask daily. It has not been an easy transition but our students have been extremely compliant. Thanks to Orthman, LMS students have one more mask to wear and add to their collection.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!