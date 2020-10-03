Orthman donates a mask for every student and staff member in Lexington Public Schools

Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor said the ELA students and staff were, “very grateful,” for the donated masks.

“This is why I love this community! People step up when things need to be done and it happens,” said LHS principal Audrey Downey, “The masks are awesome, and they help to keep our staff and students safe! Thank you Orthman Manufacturing!”

"We are so grateful to Orthman's Manufacturing for donating the masks to our students. They love them!,” said Sandoz principal Barry McFarland, “Not only do they serve the purpose of keeping them safe but they have the Minutemen "L" on them so I have students coming up to me how they are now Minutemen and Minutemaids because they have the same mask as their older siblings."

“Lexington Public Schools are extremely blessed to have wonderful school partners like Orthman Manufacturing,” Lexington Middle School principal Scott West said, “We are living in unprecedented times and Covid-19 has forced us into uncharted waters. We are extremely grateful for the masks provided by Orthman. Students can be seen all over the district wearing the Lexington L with the Orthman sponsorship.”

West continued, “Our students have had to adjust to the new normal of wearing a mask daily. It has not been an easy transition but our students have been extremely compliant. Thanks to Orthman, LMS students have one more mask to wear and add to their collection.”