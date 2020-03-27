LEXINGTON — Do the walls feel like they are closing in, is cabin fever starting to affect you? The Orthman Community YMCA’s new event is aimed to get people out of their homes while maintaining social distancing. The YMCA is putting a new spin on the traditional Sunday drive.
Cruise and Connect are Sunday community cruises families or individuals can take part in from March 29 to April 26 starting at 4 p.m. each evening.
The event will help people get out of their homes and greet friends and neighbors, all while maintaining social distancing.
Orthman Community YMCA CEO and Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said during this time period of preventative health measures, the YMCA wanted to do all it could for the community while still following health guidelines.
Each Sunday, through March and April, people of all ages can gather at the YMCA east parking lot to line up for a community cruise around Lexington.
Gruntorad said every one of all age groups is welcome to join. Whether someone is dusting off the classic car, or piling the family in the mini-van, all have a place in the cruise.
Each cruise will last for one hour and they will be led by different vehicles each Sunday. KRVN is leading the inaugural event on March 29. There is no preset route for the convoy, but people are encouraged to watch from their properties to greet, wave and just enjoy the time.
Given the health guidelines in place, it is certain Easter Sunday will have to be a much more limited affair for many families, but the cruise will be held Easter Sunday as a way to get people out and about and enjoy each other’s company, from a healthy distance during these times.
Gruntorad said, "It’s just something positive," people can participate in during these uncertain days.
