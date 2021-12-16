Orthman Community YMCA open 24 Hours starting Jan. 3, 2022

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA will offer expanded hours to better serve the community starting Jan. 3, 2022.

“Our YMCA is always evolving and doing our best to think outside the box,” YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said. “We are looking for ways to make sure we are reaching our entire community, and we feel that adding these hours will benefit many members of our community, especially those who work at Tyson.”

Starting Jan. 3, the YMCA will open at 5 a.m. on Mondays and remain open 24 hours a day until 10 p.m. on Fridays. Saturday hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday hours will be 1-6 p.m.

The Y will require that anyone exercising at the YMCA between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. be age 18 or older.

Through December 31, the YMCA is waiving the $40 joining fee for anyone who joins the YMCA and donates non-perishable food items. Donations will be given to the local food pantry to feed those in need in the community.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org.