Orleans man charged with selling THC to Lexington students pleads no contest

LEXINGTON — An Orleans man accused of selling THC and nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students pleaded no contest to amended charges.

Hector Lugo, 22, had been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Lugo appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Friday, July 1 for a hearing. The first charge was amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony and the second charge was dismissed by the court. Lugo plead no contest.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Judge Doyle set a sentencing hearing for Sept. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

According to court documents, on Thursday, Nov.4, Lexington Police Officer Luke Pinkelman located several Lexington Middle School students with THC oil and nicotine cartridges at the school.

Pinkelman and school staff spoke with the students, who said they bought the THC and nicotine cartridges from a male identified as “hector048” on Snapchat.

The students stated they would see “hector048” advertise on Snapchat that he was in Lexington and selling the cartridges and would arrange a place to meet for the sale.

One student and their parents agreed to help the Lexington Police Department and Cooperative Operations for Drug Enforcement (CODE) task force arrange to buy from “hector048.”

The meeting was arranged at Morton Elementary near the playground, where it was stated “hector048” had met for sales in the past.

The student identified the vehicle “hector048” had driven to past meetups, and a felony traffic stop was then conducted by CODE and Lexington police officers.

Lugo was alone in the vehicle and allegedly had his phone open and unlocked in his lap with Snapchat open. The app showed a conversation between “hector048” and the student’s account, according to the court records.

Lugo was arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail. His vehicle was sealed and a search warrant was executed.

Lugo has also been charged with four felonies in Harlan County after a search warrant was executed on his residence in Orleans after his arrest in Lexington.

Officers with the CODE task force located drug paraphernalia, THC vape cartridges, around 6.7 pounds of THC edibles, $25,670 in currency and a large machete, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 12 and he was taken into custody after his court appearance in Lexington on Nov. 16.