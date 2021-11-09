Orleans man accused of selling THC, nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students

LEXINGTON — An Orleans man has been accused of selling THC and nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students.

Hector Lugo, 22, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Lugo appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman for arraignment on Friday, Nov. 5. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $20,000, or $2,000, which Lugo filed.

According to court documents, on Thursday, Nov. 4, Lexington Police Officer Luke Pinkelman located several Lexington Middle School students with THC oil and nicotine cartridges at the school.

Pinkelman and school staff spoke with the students, who said they bought the THC and nicotine cartridges from a male identified as “hector048” on Snapchat.

The students stated they would see “hector048” advertise on Snapchat that he was in Lexington and selling the cartridges and would arrange a place to meet for the sale.