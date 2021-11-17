Orleans man accused of selling THC cartridges to students has preliminary hearing moved to December

The meeting was arranged at Morton Elementary near the playground, where it was stated “hector048” had met for sales in the past.

The student identified the vehicle “hector048” had driven to past meetups, and a felony traffic stop was then conducted by CODE and Lexington police officers.

Lugo was alone in the vehicle and allegedly had his phone open and unlocked in his lap with Snapchat open. The app showed a conversation between “hector048” and the student’s account, according to the court records.

Lugo was arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail. His vehicle was sealed and a search warrant will be executed at a later date.

Lugo has also been charged with four felonies in Harlan County after a search warrant was executed on his residence in Orleans after his arrest in Lexington.

Officers located drug paraphernalia, THC vape cartridges, around 6.7 pounds of THC edibles, $25,670 in currency and a large machete, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 12 and he was taken into custody after his court appearance in Lexington.