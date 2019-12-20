Operation Santa Claus provides gifts for 333 children in its 34th year

LEXINGTON — The holiday season can be a stressful time financially for many and those who struggle to make ends meet may not be able to afford gifts for their children.
The Lexington Optimist Club recognized this problem in 1985 and created Operation Santa Claus to help get gifts to children and families who might be struggling. The first year 20 children were a part of the operation.
This year it was 333.
Fellowship Hall in the First United Methodist Church was bustling with activity on Wednesday, Dec. 18 as Optimist Club members and volunteers helped wrap the gifts the families had picked for their children.
In all 108 families were able to pick out gifts for their children.
Tables were laid out with gifts for boys and girls from newborns to teenagers. Families could pick out two gifts for each child, after that volunteers wrapped up the gifts so the families could give their children the full Christmas experience.
Optimist member Gary Reiber said he has been a part of Operation Santa Claus since its inception when it was proposed by Mike Hanik He said the operation started one year before the consignment auction.
Rick Trampe, another Optimist member surveyed the room and said several volunteers who helped wrap gifts had been doing so for years.
Trampe extended thanks to Dave Sheldon, of Little Caesar’s, saying Sheldon has donated pizzas for the volunteers’ meal every single year he has been in business.
Jim Hain, an Optimist member, recalled the first year Operation Santa Claus was held. Hain said the Optimist Club went to Health and Human Services and asked for the 20 children that needed the most help. Optimist members drew names out of a hat and took their designated child to Walmart, so they could pick out toys within a certain dollar limit.
Hain said the child he was helping was running all over, barely able to contain himself, all the while putting toys in the cart and trying to decide what to get. It became apparent to Hain that the child was not picking out gifts for himself, but for his sister and mother. Hain said it was something he will never forget.
Hain witnessed another act of kindness at the register. The Walmart clerk informed Hain the child had gone over the dollar amount allotted, and Hain was ready to make up the difference, but a shopper behind them in the checkout saw what was going on and made up the difference themselves.
The Optimist Club purchases around 700 gifts each year to help out the most children and families they can, but that requires money, which comes from donations from the community. Not many people think about Christmas when it is not in season, but the Optimist Club takes donations for Operation Santa Claus at any time during the year.
Donations can be sent to the Lexington Optimist Club, for Operation Santa Claus and sent to P.O. Box 355, Lexington NE, 68850. Trampe said every cent that is donated to the operation goes to purchasing toys and gifts for the families.
Pastor Anne Gahn of the FUMC said the church has been hosting Operation Santa Claus for over 20 years, dating all the way back to when “Art” Ernst was the pastor.
“It speaks to our overall mission,” Gahn said of the church hosting the event, “it’s another way we can live this out.”
Gahn said the event has a strong focus on families and this is a way to nurture them, “stronger families lead to a stronger community,” she said, “It gives us the opportunity to do something good.”
When asked how the community can help these less fortunate families, Gahn said the City of Lexington has several groups, including the Optimists, working for wellbeing of the community. She said these groups are looking to build relationships and help these families move into sustainability.
What the community can do to help these people, is key she said.
Trampe pointed to a young child, standing by his mother as she waited to pick out gifts, smiling with a candy sucker in his mouth.
“That is what it is all about,” he said.
