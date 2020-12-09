Operation Santa Claus looking for volunteers and donations

LEXINGTON — The pandemic has been hard on families and with the Christmas holiday approaching, Operation Santa Claus has received a near record number of applications. The Lexington Optimist Club is looking for volunteers and more donations in light of this.

The Lexington Optimist Club recognized the issue of families being unable to afford presents at Christmas, in 1985 and created Operation Santa Claus to help get gifts to children and families who might be struggling. The first year 20 children were a part of the operation, last year the number was up to 333. In all, 108 families were benefited.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even more families are in need and the Optimist Club has received a close to record number of applicants.

The Optimist Club purchases around 700 gifts each year to help out the most children and families they can, but that requires money, which comes from donations from the community. This year the club members are purchasing gifts on Dec. 12.

Thursday, Dec. 17 will be the day of the operation and the Optimist Club is looking for volunteers who can help wrap presents. Several longtime volunteers have chosen not to participate this year, due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Not many people think about Christmas when it is not in season, but the Optimist Club takes donations for Operation Santa Claus at any time during the year. Donations can be sent to the Lexington Optimist Club, for Operation Santa Claus and sent to P.O. Box 355, Lexington NE, 68850.