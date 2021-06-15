Only 8 COVID-19 cases reported across the Two Rivers district last week

KEARNEY — Positivity rates of COVID-19 continue to decline, there were only eight cases reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district last week, none were in Dawson or Gosper counties.

The confirmed cases included four in Buffalo County, three in Harlan County and one in Kearney County. Due to the continued decline in positive test results, Two Rivers is only reporting positive cases on Fridays with a press release and dashboard update.

Two Rivers is making some changes to their COVID-19 risk dial, it has been two weeks since the last update.

So far, 33 percent of Dawson County and 36 percent of Gosper County’s eligible populations have been fully vaccinated. District wide, 35 percent of people has been fully vaccinated.

Over 22 percent of those aged 18-29 years and almost 37 percent of those aged 30-49 years are fully vaccinated. With summer vacations around the corner, this may increase the number of children aged 12-17 years who receive the vaccine, according to Two Rivers.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,633 total cases, 10,453 are no longer symptomatic and 120 deaths.