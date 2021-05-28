One year after the first COVID-19 spike, life returning to normal at Lexington Regional Health Center

LEXINGTON —April 2020 saw the first spike of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County. Now, one year later, life is returning to normal at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
During the LRHC board meeting on Tuesday, May 25, there was discussion of upcoming events, new times for health screenings, ongoing construction and the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Things felt like they were almost back to normal.
The pandemic still entered the conversation, but in news about vaccinations. Director of Pharmacy Services Rael Woehrle said recently they administered 102 vaccine doses at a clinic on May 18, many of those were younger children after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. An additional 12 doses were administered on Monday, May 24.
While the supply of vaccines are up, demand is slowing and hospitals have been advised by the federal government to vaccinate all they can and not worry about wasting doses now.
Woehrle said she still hates to waste any doses and she does her best to make sure all of them are used, so far only three doses out of the 5,924 LRHC have received have had to be disposed of, one due to a faulty syringe and two doses expired.
Anyone seeking a vaccine dose should contact the Two Rivers Public Health Department for vaccination sites, Woehrle said.
During her update, Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, told the board about the changes to the wellness screenings LRHC holds. She said the changes were made due to the past COVID-19 restrictions but staff, providers and community members have all given positive feedback.
Instead of hosting a wellness screening on one morning where over one hundred would be conducted, the screenings will now be held year round.
The wellness screenings will at LRHC will be hosted the second and fourth Wednesday each month. At the Elwood Clinic they will be hosted on the July 27 and Sept. 28 and at the Bertrand Clinic on June 16 and Aug. 18. There will be 20 slots each day for Lexington and 10 slots for Elwood and Bertrand.
So far 79 screenings have been conducted at LRHC and three at Elwood on Tuesday, the first day the screenings were held there. Faessler noted one of the individuals was from Lexington, who drove to Elwood, wanting to get their screening done right away.
Executive Director of Ancillary Services, Don Young, said the construction on the emergency room and laboratory remodel is continuing. Walls are going up in the remodeled area and work was being done on the roof. He said while it still looks like a construction site, once the sheetrock goes up, the space will start to look like the finished product.
Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said LRHC is hosted sports physical night before the summer sports season on May 18 and will host another before school starts.
The LRHC Ladies Auxiliary recently donated $10,000 to the cardiac rehabilitation program, the funds will be used for the purchase of new software including an advanced monitoring system for patients.
LRHC employees left their homes in early May to find a surprise, signs in their yards that said, “Thank You to All Health Care Workers.” This was done in honor of National Hospital Week.
Bartuff also said, for the fourth year in a row, LRHC was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare my Modern Healthcare.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner reviewed activity last month during his financial report. He said more normal activity has resumed following the impact of the pandemic and noted their revenue in April was back up around $4 million.
After a slower January and February, activity rebounded in March and April, around 80 percent of the revenue was driven by outpatient services.
As the end of the fiscal year approaches, Eschenbrenner presented next year’s budget to the board. The new budget represents around a 3.6 percent increase, to $51,241,900.00 in gross patient service revenue. He said while putting together the new budget they identify their true needs and take a conservative approach.
The growth projections for the 2022 budget are as follows, operating revenue, 4.3 percent; operating expense, 5.8 percent; operating margin, 1.2 percent; total margin, 8.2 percent.
The census projections for the next fiscal year are, inpatient days, 1,220; swing bed days, 1,300 and nursery days, 240.
The capital budget highlights are as follows,
Laboratory: $76,500
Facilities: $286,523
Radiology: $932,000
Anesthesia: $10,000
Surgery: $302,200
Nursing: $83,000
Dietary: $10,000
Laundry: $8,000
Total: $1,708,233
Both the financial statement and the 2022 budget were approved by the board. They then entered executive session to discuss contracts, no action was taken after the session.
CEO, Leslie Marsh provided an overview of federal and state legislation activities to the board.
The next meeting of the LRHC board is June 29 at 12 p.m.