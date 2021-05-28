One year after the first COVID-19 spike, life returning to normal at Lexington Regional Health Center

During her update, Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, told the board about the changes to the wellness screenings LRHC holds. She said the changes were made due to the past COVID-19 restrictions but staff, providers and community members have all given positive feedback.

Instead of hosting a wellness screening on one morning where over one hundred would be conducted, the screenings will now be held year round.

The wellness screenings will at LRHC will be hosted the second and fourth Wednesday each month. At the Elwood Clinic they will be hosted on the July 27 and Sept. 28 and at the Bertrand Clinic on June 16 and Aug. 18. There will be 20 slots each day for Lexington and 10 slots for Elwood and Bertrand.

So far 79 screenings have been conducted at LRHC and three at Elwood on Tuesday, the first day the screenings were held there. Faessler noted one of the individuals was from Lexington, who drove to Elwood, wanting to get their screening done right away.