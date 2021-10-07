One transported to hospital after Paulsen’s truck, car collided at Prospect and Adams intersection

LEXINGTON — The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Paulsen’s truck at the intersection of South Adams St. and West Prospect Road during the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 7.

At 3:21 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatch to the Adams St. and Prospect Rd. intersection due to the report of two vehicle accident.

On scene, a Paulsen truck, with damage to the right front fender and leaking fluids, had come to a stop facing west on Prospect Rd. A black Acura was fully in the south ditch, also facing west, with front end damage.

The driver of the Acura was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries. The Paulsen truck driver was uninjured.

The accident is under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington Police Department assisted on scene.