One Book, One Cozad 2021 selection announced by Wilson Public Library

COZAD — In Jan. 2021, the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, launches their seventh One Book One Cozad program with the selection of One False Move by Alex Kava.

Nebraska author Alex Kava is probably best known for her Maggie O’Dell mystery-thriller series. One False Move is a stand-alone title published in 2004. An international best seller, it was the One Book One Nebraska selection in 2006. Kava, who splits time living in Omaha and Florida, grew up near Silver Creek. She has won the Mari Sandoz Award and the 2016 Nebraska Book Award.

In the book, Melanie Starks and her son, Charlie, are con artists. Worried that Charlie is starting to enjoy it, Melanie is ready to start over. Then her brother, Jared, reappears in her life. Released on a technicality, Jared Barnett is fresh out of prison for murder. He has the perfect plan to rob a bank, and needs Melanie and Charlie’s help. When things go awry, they're on the run, and there's nothing to lose.