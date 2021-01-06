One Book, One Cozad 2021 selection announced by Wilson Public Library

COZAD — In Jan. 2021, the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, launches their seventh One Book One Cozad program with the selection of One False Move by Alex Kava.
Nebraska author Alex Kava is probably best known for her Maggie O’Dell mystery-thriller series. One False Move is a stand-alone title published in 2004. An international best seller, it was the One Book One Nebraska selection in 2006. Kava, who splits time living in Omaha and Florida, grew up near Silver Creek. She has won the Mari Sandoz Award and the 2016 Nebraska Book Award.
In the book, Melanie Starks and her son, Charlie, are con artists. Worried that Charlie is starting to enjoy it, Melanie is ready to start over. Then her brother, Jared, reappears in her life. Released on a technicality, Jared Barnett is fresh out of prison for murder. He has the perfect plan to rob a bank, and needs Melanie and Charlie’s help. When things go awry, they're on the run, and there's nothing to lose.
After choosing books that take place in rural Nebraska and set against backdrops of Westward Expansion, World War II, space, farming, and pandemics, this year’s One Book One Cozad fiction selection is a quick-read murder-thriller loosely based on an actual bank robbery in Norfolk, Nebraska in 2002. Even the character of Charlie Starks is a nod to the infamous killer, Charlie Starkweather, who went on a murder spree across Nebraska in 1957-1958.
Scheduled book discussions and events will be held through September in a variety of formats for all interested persons beginning in February. A special set of books will be set aside near the library’s circulation desk for all of 2020 for those wishing to check out the book. Additionally, a special tab at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org will have information regarding up-coming events. Wilson Public Library is encouraging all local book clubs to thoughtfully consider adding One False Move to their selection lists for 2021.
The notion of a one book/one city (state, county, church, etc.) started with an idea by Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl. First initiated in 1998 by the Washington Center for the Book, the Library of Congress reports that such programs are abundant around the world. In fact, in 2021, One Book, One Nebraska will celebrate its sixteenth year of a statewide program. Wilson Public Library agrees with the Nebraska Center for the Book’s philosophy that “reading great literature provokes us to think about ourselves, our environment and our relationships,” and that “talking about great literature with friends, families and neighbors often adds richness and depth to the experience of reading.”