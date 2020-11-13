Omaha woman accused of killing her husband has pre-trial hearing continued to January

LEXINGTON — A resident physician from Omaha accused of killing her husband in June has had her pre-trial hearing continued to January 2021.

Kathleen Jourdan, 31, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.

Jourdan’s bail was continued and she remains free.

A pre-trial conference had been set for Friday, Nov. 13, through her lawyers she filed for continuance. The state did not object, according to the motion.

Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle approved the motion and the pre-trial was continued to Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., with a jury trial set for Feb. 9, 2021 at 9 a.m.

On June 17, Jourdan, her husband, Joshua, and their two children were moving to Scottsbluff to continue her medical residency.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While driving on Interstate 80 near Cozad, Jourdan and her husband began arguing. Joshua pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road, gave her “a look” and raised his arm “like he was going to strike her,” Kathleen Jourdan told law enforcement, according to an affidavit.