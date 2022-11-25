Omaha man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.

This is the third hunting incident reported in 2022 and the second in two days. In comparison, eight hunting incidents resulting in personal injury were reported in 2021 and five incidents were reported in 2020.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages hunters to follow the four primary rules of firearm safety to greatly reduce the risk of causing a hunting incident:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Always point the muzzle of your firearm in a safe direction.

Be sure of your target, what is in front of it, and what is beyond it.

Keep your finger outside of the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

Since the introduction of mandatory hunter education and hunter orange requirements in Nebraska, annual hunting incidents have decreased by over 70%.

The incident remains under investigation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Saunders County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.