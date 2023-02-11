GOTHENBURG — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted the Ogallala Indians for a night of basketball.

The first quarter didn’t go as planned for the lady Swedes as the Indian defense handed them a deal of trouble with turnovers. Ogallala went up 17-12.

In the second quarter, the lady Swedes came out hot as Kynlee Strauser made a three-pointer that tied the game at 17. The lady Swedes got a steal after Aubrey O’Hare hit a three to put Gothenburg up 26-20.

At halftime, the lady Swedes held a 31-22 lead.

It was another hard quarter for the lady Swedes as the Indian defense forced more turnovers that Ogallala scored off of. Lady Swede Strauser went in for a lay-up with seconds left but the ball hit her foot and rolled out of bounds.

Going into the fourth quarter, Gothenburg was up by four points. Halfway through the quarter, the score was tied at 36. Lady Swede Emily Cornwell got a steal but the Swedes weren’t able to make the bucket. The Indians made a three-pointer to take the lead. With a three from Swede Ashlyn Richeson, the game was tied at 39. Ogallala put up a three to take the lead and it was downhill from there for the Swedes.

Gothenburg was upset by the Indians 39-45.

The Ogallala Indians scored five three-pointers.

Lady Swede Strauser had 14 points, Ellarey Harm had 13, Clara Evert had four and Richeson had three.

Gothenburg girls and boys play on Friday, Feb. 10 at home against Ainsworth.