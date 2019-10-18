October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LEXINGTON — “Cancer,” it’s a word which can inspire dread among those who could be diagnosed with it and their loved ones. This month has been designated for breast cancer awareness, a condition which affects women and men alike.
About one in eight women, 12 percent, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime, This year an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the United States, as well as 62,930 new cases of non-invasive cancer, according to breastcancer.org.
Death rates from breast cancer have been decreasing since 1989, these decreases are thought to be a result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.
Closer to home, Dawson County has one of the highest rates of late detected breast cancer in Nebraska, Lexington Regional Health Center Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Julie Thies said during a wellness connection focused on breast cancer awareness last year.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2012-2016, there were cases of breast cancer affecting 105 per 100,000 women and there were 75 new cases reported.
Worldwide a case of breast cancer is diagnosed every 19 seconds and a woman dies from breast cancer every 60 seconds. Over the next 25 years there are expected to be 42 million new cases and another 12 million people worldwide will die from breast cancer, Thies said.
According to the CDC, these are some warning signs of breast cancer –
-New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
-Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
-Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
-Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
-Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
-Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
-Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
-Pain in any area of the breast.
“To some women their breasts are a sign of femininity or motherhood, but they are just another body part,” said Thies, “Unfortunately some people think they are taboo to talk about which leads to more cases going undiagnosed.”
Thies said breast cancer is not one single disease, but a family of diseases, which makes finding a cure difficult. Cancer is caused by mutation in cells when they reproduce. These can either be benign or malignant tumors. If it is malignant then the cancer can spread to other parts of the body, and breast cancer can form in any part of the breast tissue, she said.
Breast cancer is diagnosed in five states, the earlier it is found the better for the patient, said Thies.
The cause for this mutation in cells is still unknown. There are several risk factors for breast cancer. Being female may seem obvious but men can suffer from breast cancer as well and can pass the mutation along to their children. All women are at risk for breast cancer and the risk gets worse as one gets older.
If breast cancer is present on either side of a family, that individual is at greater risk. The recommendation is to learn about one’s family medical history and see if they are at higher risk. “Cancer follows families,” Thies said.
Weight gain or obesity after menopause is another risk which should be avoided. Consuming alcohol in copious amounts has also been proven to be a risk factor.
Risk factors, according to the CDC include,
-Getting older. The risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.
-Genetic mutations. Inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
-Reproductive history. Early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 expose women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer.
-Having dense breasts. Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. Women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer.
-Personal history of breast cancer or certain non-cancerous breast diseases. Women who have had breast cancer are more likely to get breast cancer a second time. Some non-cancerous breast diseases such as atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ are associated with a higher risk of getting breast cancer.
-Family history of breast cancer. A woman’s risk for breast cancer is higher if she has a mother, sister, or daughter (first-degree relative) or multiple family members on either her mother’s or father’s side of the family who have had breast cancer. Having a first-degree male relative with breast cancer also raises a woman’s risk.
-Previous treatment using radiation therapy. Women who had radiation therapy to the chest or breasts (like for treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma) before age 30 have a higher risk of getting breast cancer later in life.
-Women who took the drug diethylstilbestrol (DES), which was given to some pregnant women in the United States between 1940 and 1971 to prevent miscarriage, have a higher risk. Women whose mothers took DES while pregnant with them are also at risk.
One way to reduce the risk of breast cancer for woman is to breastfeed, those who do for a year are at a lesser risk than a woman who does not breast feed, said Thies.
Getting screened is a crucial way in spotting breast cancer in its early stages. Woman should start undergoing mammograms around the time they are 40, she added if you are 50 and have not had one, schedule one immediately.
Thies said the main reason most women don’t get screened has to do with psychosocial reasons. Some fear the procedure will hurt, distrust the medical field, or economic barriers prevent them from being able to access a screening.
While breast cancer remains a risk for women and men, increased detection methods, knowledge of risk factors and more sophisticated treatment methods are ensuring a higher survival rate for those effected.
