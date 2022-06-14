Oconto’s 2022 Blowin’ the Doors Off BBQ

OCTONTO — After two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Oconto Blowin’ the Doors off BBQ was held once again on Saturday, June 4.

The name of the event refers to the Oct. 31, 2000 tornado that swept through the town and destroyed the community center, several downtown businesses and damaged 40 homes.

A Halloween party was being held in the community center, but advanced warning allowed for participants to seek shelter in the basement. All 19 children and four adults came away with no injuries.

The tornado also blew the doors and parts of the roof off of the fire hall, hence the name.

Thirteen judges were on hand to taste the BBQ prepared by several different cooks. In addition to the BBQ, an auction and raffles took place and included items such as an etched Henry Rifle, custom knife, Traeger grill, giftcards, etc.

Music was provided by South Loup Sunrise and Borderline.