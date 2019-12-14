LEXINGTON — A four year old Christmas tradition at the Dawson County Historical Museum continues to grow and garner more local support.
The annual decoration of Christmas trees at the Dawson County museum takes place around the middle of December and this year, it saw the most participation it ever has, said Executive Director Crystal Werger.
This year 21 local businesses, organizations and individuals decorated the Christmas trees spread out around the various exhibits and rooms of the museum. The public is invited to come and view the trees during the holiday period.
“Word is getting around,” Werger said about the growth of the event, “People have been finding out about it and have a fun time decorating, it’s a way for these businesses to get their name out and it’s a fun holiday tradition.”
