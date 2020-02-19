NWS Hastings warns the potential for flooding this spring is higher than normal

The overall risk for flooding this spring can be characterized as near-to-above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The primary reason for this increased threat is due to high river levels, left over from 2019, and generally elevated soil moisture across the region. At the same time, several typical indicators for flood risk are below-normal this year. As of Feb. 13, there is little to no snow cover across Nebraska or Kansas and most rivers have lost their ice, leading to a low, to near zero, ice jam threat.
Compared to this time last year, conditions are much different in several ways. The primary differences are the lack of significant river ice, lack of snow pack, shallower frost depths and the fact that February is forecast to end with above normal temperatures.
Future flooding potential will be highly dependent on the location and intensity of possible precipitation, especially heavy rain, over the coming weeks.
Needless to say, 2019 went down in the books as a notably wet year for most of our area, but particularly within the northeastern two- thirds of it. Most official stations received between 120-170 percent of normal precipitation, with several sites within the wettest counties an incredible 10-20 inches above normal. The overall-wettest counties were primarily: Valley, Sherman, Howard, Hall and Thayer, along with portions of neighboring counties.
Meanwhile, some of the overall-lowest annual totals, but still at least slightly above normal for the most part, concentrated within southwestern counties such as Furnas, Phillips and Smith. In addition to the historical flooding that inundated many Nebraska areas in March, other notable rounds of newsworthy rain/flooding occurred in July, including within the city of Kearney, and in August, including in and especially north of Grand Island. Of course, several other instances of localized flooding also occurred during 2019.
In terms of the outright-wettest and driest official NWS cooperative observer stations within our 24 Nebraska counties, St. Paul, Howard County, led the way with 45.36 inches, while Wilsonville, Furnas County, was lowest at 25.69 inches, but still above normal. In our six Kansas counties, Burr Oak, Jewell County, led the way with 38.82 inches, while Phillipsburg, Phillips County, was lowest at 23.62 inches, only slightly below normal. Although not considered official, the very-highest reliable 2019 totals within our area were from CoCoRaHS observers, including: 50.39 inches at Dannebrog, 49.32 inches near Elyria and 46.25 inches near Doniphan.
Probably some of the most "telling" stats of 2019 involved where several long-time NWS stations ranked in terms of wettest years on record, with several into the top five. Just to list some:
- St. Paul: wettest year out of 124...19.15 inches above normal
- Ravenna: wettest year out of 127...17.19 inches above normal
- Arcadia 2W: wettest year out of 124...11.76 inches above normal
- Kearney airport: tied 2nd-wettest out of 126
- York: 3rd-wettest out of 124
- Hebron: tied 4th-wettest out of 127
In Summary: 2019 was a significantly wet year, especially within the northeastern two-thirds of our coverage area, as most locations received 120-170 percent of normal precipitation. As a result, there were several rounds of flooding, ranging from minor/localized, to widespread/historic.
Turning to the upcoming meteorological spring months of March, April and May as a whole, the latest three-month outlook valid for March-May from the Climate Prediction Center, CPC, depicts no truly strong signals regarding temperature and precipitation trends. That being said, the majority of our local area is currently assigned "equal chances" of seeing above, below or near normal temperatures, and very slightly favors above normal precipitation, especially in our Nebraska coverage area. The "equal chances" forecast means there is no clear signal in current longer-term forecasts to support one outcome over another, above normal, near normal, below normal.
Although there are no truly strong signals regarding upcoming spring precipitation trends, one can keep in mind that 30-year normal precipitation from March-May across the NWS Hastings coverage area typically ranges from 7-10 inches, with the lowest amounts generally west of Highway 183 and highest amounts near the Highway 81 corridor.
