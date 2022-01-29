NWS Hastings warns of high fire danger on Saturday

LEXINGTON — A combination of factors will contribute to a high fire danger on Saturday, Jan. 29 across the local area.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, near-critical to critical fire weather conditions look to be in place for Saturday afternoon.

Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will contribute to well above normal temperatures on Saturday; this in combination with gusty afternoon winds will make for several days of elevated fire weather across the NWS Hastings warning area.

Humidity levels will be around 20-25 percent, wind gusts will be around 25 mph and grass conditions are in the critically dry category. Therefore the wildfire risk will be high, according to NWS Hastings.

According to the NWS, these are the definitions of their Red Flag program.

Red Flag Event: Red flag events are defined by critical weather and fire danger conditions that could lead to extensive wildfire occurrences and/or control problems on existing wildfires or prescribed burns.