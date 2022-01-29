NWS Hastings warns of high fire danger on Saturday

LEXINGTON — A combination of factors will contribute to a high fire danger on Saturday, Jan. 29 across the local area.
According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, near-critical to critical fire weather conditions look to be in place for Saturday afternoon.
Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will contribute to well above normal temperatures on Saturday; this in combination with gusty afternoon winds will make for several days of elevated fire weather across the NWS Hastings warning area.
Humidity levels will be around 20-25 percent, wind gusts will be around 25 mph and grass conditions are in the critically dry category. Therefore the wildfire risk will be high, according to NWS Hastings.
According to the NWS, these are the definitions of their Red Flag program.
Red Flag Event: Red flag events are defined by critical weather and fire danger conditions that could lead to extensive wildfire occurrences and/or control problems on existing wildfires or prescribed burns.
Fire Weather Watch: A fire weather watch is issued to advise user agencies of the possible development of red flag conditions in the near future, generally the next 24 to72 hours. Under certain conditions, a watch can be issued for the first 12 hours.
Red Flag Warning: A red flag warning is issued to advise user agencies of occurring or imminent red flag conditions, generally within the next 12 to 24 hours.
“Red flag events normally require the combination of critical fuel conditions and critical weather conditions. Several combinations of fuels and weather conditions may combine to produce red flag conditions. Fuel conditions are considered critical when fuel characteristics are favorable for large fire growth, as determined by the land management agencies. NWS forecasters determine when weather conditions are critical,” according to NWS.
Contributing Red Flag factors include:
First significant lightning occurrence after a hot and dry period. This includes “wet” or “dry” thunderstorms, widely scattered (15%) coverage or more. After a hot and dry period, the first occurrence of thunderstorms can readily start wildfires. The RH does not need to meet the criteria listed above.
Significant cold frontal passage, expected to cause strong sustained and gusty winds, and an abrupt wind shift. Of heightened concern are dry cold fronts that have the above characteristics, but little or no rainfall, and expected when there are on-going wildfires or prescribed burns. The RH does not need to meet the criteria listed above.
Any combination of weather and fuels conditions that would create a critical fire control situation or extensive wildfire outbreak. These may include: long term drought, much higher than normal maximum temperatures coupled with very low humidity, low fuel moisture, poor nighttime RH recovery, high Energy Release Component (ERC) or Burning Index (BI), a Haines Index of 5 or 6, etc.