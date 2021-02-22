NWS Hastings to host virtual storm classes in March

HASTINGS — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Hastings will host seven (7) “virtual” Severe Weather Awareness classes in March this year. The presentations are free and open to anyone with an interest in severe weather or for those who just want to learn more about the NWS and weather in general.

The good news is all seven presentations will cover the same information so participants only need to attend one session. However, participants must register for a session prior to attending. People can register at: https://tinyurl.com/kge996nj

At the link above, registrants will be asked to pick one session from the following dates: March 1, 3, 9, 11, 22, 23 or 24. Each presentation will begin at 7:00 PM CST/CDT. Once registered, a confirmation email will be sent to the registrant, as well as emails one day and one hour before their scheduled class. Those who attend can expect each class to last 60 to 70 minutes and include time for questions and conversation.

At this time, no in-person Severe Weather Awareness classes are planned. An additional virtual class or two may be scheduled if the need arises.

About the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office located in Hastings, NE., is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for people in 24 south central Nebraska counties and 6 north central Kansas counties. Join us on Facebook and Twitter. Working with partners, the National Weather Service is building a WeatherReady Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather.